Burke to share federal COVID-19 money with towns

The Morganton City Council is holding a special meeting on Thursday to decide on an agreement with the county on funds for COVID-19-related expenses.

Burke County has received $1,722,221 in federal money from the Coronavirus Relief Fund established under the CARES Act. The money went to the state to disburse to counties to cover COVID-19-related expenses. The county is setting aside $300,000 of the money to help the city and local towns who have needs related to the virus pandemic, said Margaret Piece, Burke County finance director.

The council’s special meeting is scheduled for 9:15 a.m. Thursday, and in addition to deciding on the agreement with the county, the council will decide on whether to approve an application to the county for the funds.

Pierce said the county is liable if towns don’t use the money the way it should be used. She said the county is helping towns use the money appropriately.

“We want to know their boards know what they’re committing to,” Pierce said about the city and towns agreements with the county on funding.

There are specific items the money can be used for that fall into seven categories. Those categories include:

» Medical expenses for things such as the cost to provide testing, temporary medical facilities, EMS response expenses;

• Public health expenses such as medical and protective supplies, disinfecting public areas and quarantining people.

• Payroll expenses incurred from responding to the public health emergency.