Burke vaccine clinics this week to accept walk-ins

The two large vaccinations clinics set for this week will accept walk-ins, say health officials.

While the vaccination team in Burke County prefers people to make appointments, walk-ins for the clinic Thursday will be accepted between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., said Anna Wilson, spokesperson for Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge. Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge and the Burke County Health Department are holding the clinics.

The Moderna vaccine is the one being given at Thursday’s clinic and it is open to ages 18 and older.

And the clinic set for Saturday will accept walk-ins from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The Pfizer vaccine will be given at the clinic and it will be open to ages 16 and older.

Both clinics will be held in the auxiliary gym at Freedom High School. The school is at 511 Independence Blvd., Morganton.

To schedule an appointment for a vaccine, visit online at chsbr.org/vaccine.

Anyone seeking a vaccine does not have to be a resident of Burke County. The vaccine is free and no insurance or identification is required, the health department says.