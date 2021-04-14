Burke vaccine clinics this week to accept walk-ins

The two large vaccinations clinics set for this week will accept walk-ins, say health officials.
While the vaccination team in Burke County prefers people to make appointments, walk-ins for the clinic Thursday will be accepted between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., said Anna Wilson, spokesperson for Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge. Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge and the Burke County Health Department are holding the clinics.
The Moderna vaccine is the one being given at Thursday’s clinic and it is open to ages 18 and older.
And the clinic set for Saturday will accept walk-ins from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The Pfizer vaccine will be given at the clinic and it will be open to ages 16 and older.
Both clinics will be held in the auxiliary gym at Freedom High School. The school is at 511 Independence Blvd., Morganton.
To schedule an appointment for a vaccine, visit online at chsbr.org/vaccine.
Anyone seeking a vaccine does not have to be a resident of Burke County. The vaccine is free and no insurance or identification is required, the health department says.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services showed Wednesday that 18,545 people in Burke County (20.5% of the population) have been fully vaccinated, while another 23,132 people (25.6% of the population) are partially vaccinated.
The Burke County COVID-19 dashboard showed 250 active cases on Wednesday, with seven people hospitalized. The county has reported 150 deaths due to the virus since the first case was reported in March 2020.
Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge’s COVID-19 dashboard showed eight people hospitalized on Wednesday and 30 COVID-19 patients in its virtual hospital.
The Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,359 new cases, with a daily percent positive rate of 7.6%, and 1,045 people hospitalized due to the virus throughout the state on Wednesday. The state has reported a total of 12,325 deaths from COVID-19.
Vaccines and clinics
COVID-19 vaccines were created to prevent people from dying from the virus or keep them from becoming so sick they have to be hospitalized, say health officials. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says vaccines work with the immune system so the body will be ready to fight the virus if the person is exposed to it.
In addition to the health department and Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge, vaccines can be administered by:
Ingles Pharmacy at the store on Carbon City Road in Morganton also is now offering the vaccine. To make an appointment, visit www.ingles-markets.com/vaccinations/main.php.
Morganton Drug is offering vaccines by calling 828-433-6353.
Table Rock Pharmacy is offering the COVID-19 vaccine. Appointments can be made online at https://burkecovid.as.me/schedule.php. Those who do not have access to the internet can leave a message at 828-414-8025.
East Burke Pharmacy is accepting vaccination appointments at https://bit.ly/3bPi4cf.
Walgreens also is vaccinating members of the public, and appointments can be scheduled at www.walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19. Walk-ins will not be accepted.
Burke Primary Care in Morganton—Phone number is 828-437-4211
Cannon Pharmacy in Morganton—Phone number is 828-433-5120
Rock Drug Store in Valdese—Phone number is 828-879-9812
Drexel Discount Drug in Drexel—Phone number is 828-433-6777
Good Samaritan Clinic in Morganton—Phone number is 828-212-4185
High Country Community Health-East Burke in Connelly Spring—Phone number is 828-874-2061
High Country Community Health—Burke in Morganton—Phone number is 828-608-0800
Morganton Drug, Inc. in Morganton—Phone number is 828-433-6353
Bio Medical Applications of North Carolina Inc. BMA of Burke County for clients only
Outbreaks and clusters
The Department of Health and Human Services every Tuesday and Friday updates its list of outbreaks and clusters in the state.
Numbers listed are preliminary and can change, either increasing or decreasing, as cases are further investigated, the department has said.
The latest outbreak list released Tuesday for Burke includes:
College Pines Health and Rehabilitation in Rutherford College had 144 total cases, up from a total of 142 cases Friday, with 87 residents and 57 staff members infected. The facility has had 20 residents die from the virus.
Grace Heights Health and Rehabilitation in Morganton remained at a total of 17 cases, with six residents and 11 staff members infected. The facility has reported one death since being put back on the list of outbreaks.
J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center had a total of 204 cases, up from 203 cases on Friday, with 39 residents and 165 staff members infected since the first case was reported.
The health department is reminding people that even though someone receives the COVID-19 vaccine, they will still need to practice the three W’s — wear a mask, wait 6 feet apart and wash hands frequently — for a while until more people receive the vaccine.