Burke Virtual Academy holds open enrollment

Open enrollment for the Burke Virtual Academy began Monday and will continue through March 25 for the 2022-23 academic year.

The Burke Virtual Academy is for any student in kindergarten through 12th grade wishing to take a full slate of online classes, or for middle and high school students who would like to enroll in at least one online class while attending face-to-face classes at their base school and/or Western Piedmont Community College.

Dr. Kristin Edwards has been the coordinator of Burke Virtual Academy since its inception in 2020 during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We started the Burke Virtual Academy out of a response to the pandemic and during a time when in-person learning and masking options were fluid,” Edwards said. “This year, the Burke Virtual Academy turned the corner and has evolved into a viable option for families who want more choice and more flexibility in their child’s education. We currently have 411 students enrolled in the Burke Virtual Academy who are successfully navigating this style of learning.”