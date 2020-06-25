Burke's COVID-19 cases continue to climb but more than half have recovered

While Burke County’s positive cases of COVID-19 have continued to climb, the county is reporting that more than half of the people who have tested positive have recovered.

Burke County reported 962 positive cases Thursday. As of Wednesday night, it was reporting that 663 people have recovered from the virus, according to the county’s COVID-19 dashboard. The dashboard is updated late in the evening every day, a health department briefing said.

The first positive case of the virus in Burke County was reported in March 24.

The age group that has had the most positive cases in the county is those between 30 and 39.

To try to stem the rise in cases across the state, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper issued an executive order on Wednesday that mandates employees at businesses and people visiting businesses to wear masks. The executive order goes into effect at 5 p.m. Friday. The order also delays the Phase 3 reopening of the state until July 17.

Under the order, businesses include retail, restaurants, hair and nail salons and tattoo parlors. Masks also are required at meat processing facilities, manufacturing facilities and construction sites. They also will be required at day and overnight camps and child care centers.

The Burke County Health Department says face coverings should cover the nose and mouth at all times. It also warns people not to touch their eyes, nose and mouth when removing or adjusting the face covering and wash their hands immediately or use hand sanitizer after removing or adjusting the mask.