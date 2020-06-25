Burke's COVID-19 cases continue to climb but more than half have recovered

While Burke County’s positive cases of COVID-19 have continued to climb, the county is reporting that more than half of the people who have tested positive have recovered.
Burke County reported 962 positive cases Thursday. As of Wednesday night, it was reporting that 663 people have recovered from the virus, according to the county’s COVID-19 dashboard. The dashboard is updated late in the evening every day, a health department briefing said.
The first positive case of the virus in Burke County was reported in March 24.
The age group that has had the most positive cases in the county is those between 30 and 39.
To try to stem the rise in cases across the state, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper issued an executive order on Wednesday that mandates employees at businesses and people visiting businesses to wear masks. The executive order goes into effect at 5 p.m. Friday. The order also delays the Phase 3 reopening of the state until July 17.
Under the order, businesses include retail, restaurants, hair and nail salons and tattoo parlors. Masks also are required at meat processing facilities, manufacturing facilities and construction sites. They also will be required at day and overnight camps and child care centers.
The Burke County Health Department says face coverings should cover the nose and mouth at all times. It also warns people not to touch their eyes, nose and mouth when removing or adjusting the face covering and wash their hands immediately or use hand sanitizer after removing or adjusting the mask.
The health department said citations can be written to businesses or organizations that fail to enforce the requirement. However, it says, law enforcement can’t criminally enforce the face covering requirements against individual workers or customers.
There are exemptions to the mask requirements.
People wanting to report businesses or groups not complying with the new order can call the non-emergency number for law enforcement at 828-437-1911, according to the briefing from the health department.
The rules for gatherings under Phase 2 still applies, which is limited to no more than 10 people indoors and no more than 25 people outdoors and social distancing with both should be maintained.
Sporting and entertainment events can happen, but spectators are limited to the same gathering requirements, 10 people indoors and 25 outdoors.
Burke County health officials are warning that as the 4th of July approaches, people need to be aware of risks and not gather in groups on the lake, people’s houses for cookouts and parties unless they can stay away from each other, wear a face covering and wash their hands frequently.
“These activities could cause another spike in cases within the county,” a briefing from the health department said.
Health officials in the county have said the biggest reason for new cases of the virus is due to community spread.
On Thursday, the state reported 57,183 positive cases, with 36,921 reported recovered as of Monday. The state reported 891 people hospitalized due to the virus and 1,290 deaths in the state associated with COVID-19.
One of the outbreaks in congregate living in Burke County is at Foothills Correctional prison in Morganton. The state prison system is reporting there have been 27 inmates tested, with 13 testing positive for the virus. No cases have been reported at Burke CRV in Morganton.
The North Carolina Department of Public Safety says it is planning to test all inmates at prisons across the state and that it will start with Albemarle Correctional Institution. The testing is expected to take 60 days and is projected cost more than $3.3 million.
The prison system says COVID-19 tests are being done on all new offenders when they arrive at prisons from county jails.
The state also is tracking outbreaks at child care centers and schools. While some outbreaks have been reported in the state, none have been reported in Burke County, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. The list is expected to be updated today.
The Burke County Health Department will now only be doing COVID-19 testing outside from 8 a.m. to noon.
To make an appointment for COVID-19 testing, contact 828-764-9150. The health department is telling people not to come into the health department building to schedule an appointment or get the test.
Those with additional questions should call the county’s public information line at 828-764-9168, which is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Leave a message for calls made after hours and a staff member will respond once they return.
Sharon McBrayer can be reached at smcbrayer@morganton.com or at 828-432-8946.