Burke's COVID-19 cases grow, Gov. announces new reopening phase

And the 11 p.m. curfew on alcohol sales at restaurants and outdoor bars will be extended to Oct. 23.

Cooper said the new phase says at-risk populations are still safer at home and a face covering is mandatory for those over age 5.

Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the NCDHHS, said during a media briefing Wednesday that while cases are down from a peak in July and August, the progress the state has made is fragile and residents can’t take anything for granted. She said following the three Ws - Wear, Wait and Wash - will be critical to continue the progress the state has made.

The Burke County Health Department is reminding all residents that they are required to wear a face covering inside and outside when they cannot physically distance more than 6 feet away from others.

Health officials continue to urge anyone who has been tested for the novel coronavirus to remain at home until they receive their test results back. It takes about two days to receive test results back, according to the state.

To make an appointment for COVID-19 testing at the Health Department, call 828-764-9150. The Health Department also reminded residents to make sure they give the name on their birth certificate and their address so that positive test results are correctly attributed to the county.

For questions about the virus, call the county’s public information line at 828-764-9168.