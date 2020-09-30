Burke's COVID-19 cases grow, Gov. announces new reopening phase

Burke County added 20 new cases to its total and Gov. Roy Cooper announced movie theaters, bars and outdoor venues can reopen with limits.
The Burke County Health Department reported a total of 2,426 cases on Wednesday, up from 2,406 cases on Tuesday.
The Burke County COVID-19 dashboard, which lags the health department’s daily update briefing, showed 2,066 people have in the county have recovered. It shows there are seven residents are currently hospitalized in the county due to the virus. The county previously reported 47 deaths, which includes three reported this week.
On Tuesday, the state released its latest update on congregate living outbreaks. The list is updated on Tuesdays and Fridays.
The report shows College Pines Health and Rehabilitation in Rutherford College has a total of 42 cases, with 17 residents and 25 staff members. The facility has reported a total of three deaths of residents.
Carolina Rehab of Burke in Icard has a total of 67 cases, with 46 residents and 21 staff members. The facility has reported a total of 12 deaths of residents.
Autumn Care of Drexel has a total of 39 cases, with 27 residents and 12 staff members. The facility has reported a total of two deaths of residents.
Grace Heights Health and Rehabilitation in Morganton has reported a total of 100 cases, with 60 residents and 40 staff members. The facility has reported a total of 13 deaths of residents.
J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center in Morganton has reported a total of 31 cases, with 10 residents and 21 staff members.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported on Wednesday a total of 3,532 deaths, up from 3,494 total deaths on Tuesday, and a total of 210,632 cases, up from 209,137 cases on Tuesday. It reported there are currently 956 people throughout the state hospitalized due to the virus.
Also on Wednesday, Cooper said while indicators are stable, that stability is fragile. He warned, however, they are seeing warning signs the virus could spike again, both in the state and across the country.
Given that, Cooper announced the state will move into Phase 3 of reopening the state at 5 p.m. on Friday.
That means large outdoor venues with 10,000 seats or more can open at 7 percent capacity. Movie theaters, arenas and amphitheaters can operate at 30 percent or 100 guests, whichever is less.
Phase 3 also calls for bars to open for outdoor space only at 30 percent capacity or a capacity of 100 guests outside, whichever is less. Amusement parks also can reopen at 30 percent capacity for outdoor attractions.
The limits on mass gatherings remains at 25 people indoors and 50 people outdoors, according to the phased reopening.
And the 11 p.m. curfew on alcohol sales at restaurants and outdoor bars will be extended to Oct. 23.
Cooper said the new phase says at-risk populations are still safer at home and a face covering is mandatory for those over age 5.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the NCDHHS, said during a media briefing Wednesday that while cases are down from a peak in July and August, the progress the state has made is fragile and residents can’t take anything for granted. She said following the three Ws - Wear, Wait and Wash - will be critical to continue the progress the state has made.
The Burke County Health Department is reminding all residents that they are required to wear a face covering inside and outside when they cannot physically distance more than 6 feet away from others.
Health officials continue to urge anyone who has been tested for the novel coronavirus to remain at home until they receive their test results back. It takes about two days to receive test results back, according to the state.
To make an appointment for COVID-19 testing at the Health Department, call 828-764-9150. The Health Department also reminded residents to make sure they give the name on their birth certificate and their address so that positive test results are correctly attributed to the county.
For questions about the virus, call the county’s public information line at 828-764-9168.
