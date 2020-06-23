Campus to reopen for fall classes on Aug. 24

HICKORY — In an email sent to students, faculty and staff recently, Lenoir-Rhyne University announced that classes will resume in person on campus for fall term beginning Monday, Aug. 24.
Classes will start as scheduled on Aug. 24, fall break will be eliminated and classes will end no later than Friday, Nov. 20. Exams will be scheduled the week after Thanksgiving and will be given remotely or online.
“We have made these changes after much consideration about how to preserve the L-R educational experience and also ensure the health and safety of our faculty, staff and students on all three campuses,” said Fred Whitt, president of Lenoir-Rhyne. “We will continue to monitor the pandemic situation and work with local, state and regional officials to make the best decisions we can.”
Currently, all faculty, staff, students and visitors on campus are required to wear a mask. Hand sanitizer stations have been added throughout campus.
Class schedules also will be adjusted to help reduce the density in buildings and to allow for some elements to be delivered asynchronously. The changes include staggering the time between classes, allowing more time for cleaning and keeping most classes to one hour of in-person instruction at a time.
The changes to the calendar and guidelines for returning to campus were created with the assistance of the Presidential Task Force, comprised of faculty, staff and students from across the university.