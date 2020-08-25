Carolina Pick 4 players win $9.2 million

RALEIGH — The numbers 9-9-9-9 in Monday night’s Carolina Pick 4 drawing added up to a $9.2 million win for lottery players, the most ever won in a single drawing in the game.
The drawing produced 2,574 winning tickets that matched all four numbers. The game’s top prize of $5,000 will go to players who hold one of the 1,303 winning $1 tickets purchased for the drawing. A $2,500 prize will go to players who hold one of the 1,095 winning 50-cent tickets.
The winning numbers are known as “quads” among players of the Pick 4 game. Quads are some of the most popular combination of numbers played. The odds of matching all four numbers in a Pick 4 drawing are 1 in 10,000.
Winners visited lottery claim centers all across the state to get their prizes Tuesday. In Raleigh, Pauline Bordes of Bunnlevel left the office smiling with her $5,000 prize. She said she would use the money to pay some bills.
“I was a little bit surprised,” she said. “I play, but when it actually came, I said, ‘Wow. It happened.’”
Brenda Todd of Durham said she found out her 50-cent ticket won $2,500 when she checked the Pick 4 results Tuesday morning on the lottery’s website. She said she would use some of the money to buy new tires for her car.
“It’s a good thing,” Todd said. “It’s very special during these times.”
Winners have 180 days to claim their prizes. Due to the large number of winners and additional COVID-19 safety procedures, players should expect extended waiting times to complete their claims if they choose to visit a regional office. Players must bring a photo ID and proof of their Social Security number to complete their claims. Prizes also can be claimed by mail.
The $9.2 million in prizes set a new record of prizes won in a single Pick 4 drawing. The previous record Pick 4 win occurred on June 22, 2019, when the numbers 0-0-0-0 paid out $7.8 million in prizes.
Drawings in the Carolina Pick 4 game are held at 3 p.m. and at 11:22 p.m. daily. Players can pick their own numbers or select a Quick Pick by allowing the lottery terminal to generate a set of four numbers for them.
Pick 4 ranks as the lottery’s third most popular game and helps to raise more than $725 million a year for education programs in North Carolina.
