CCC&TI Watauga Campus Announces Friday Evening Culinary Arts Classes for Adults

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Watauga Campus will be offer several evening Culinary Arts classes for adults this spring. The 3-hour evening courses will be led by Watauga Culinary Arts Instructor, Chef Robert Back and will cover several different types of cuisine and cooking techniques. The classes will be held in CCC&TI’s state-of-the-art culinary kitchen on the Watauga Campus in Boone.
Classes will be offered on Friday evenings from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Cost is $75 per class and space is limited.
Following is the schedule of upcoming classes and topics:
Create Your Own Grain Bowl -- Friday, Mar. 18
This class will introduce the pilaf cooking method for several different types of grain, including rice and quinoa. Students will also learn techniques for roasting vegetables and how to make sauces to accompany the grains. This class will cover a variety of ideas for using leftover grains and proteins to assemble a complete meal in one bowl.
A Holiday Meal to Impress -- Friday Apr. 8
This class will cover a variety of traditional Easter celebration dishes including sides and main dishes. Students will learn techniques and recipes to make this year’s holiday feast extra special.
Not Just Basil Pesto -- Friday Apr. 22
This class will be all about pesto but will introduce a variety of greens and herbs that can be used in place of basil for a flavorful new take on the classic. Students will experiment with arugula, cilantro, kale and parsley and learn new ways to use and enjoy their pesto creations. Students will also learn how to prep and store their pesto for the freezer so they can use all their greens and herbs with no waste.
Asian Sampler Class -- Friday, May 6
This course will help students master two Asian favorites: Pad Thai from Thailand and Fried Rice from China. Students will learn how to make sauces, get creative with vegetables and prepare proteins to accompany their traditional Asian dishes. Students will learn new skills, new techniques and new recipes for these familiar dishes.
For more information or to register, contact Watauga Campus Culinary Arts Instructor Chef Robert Back at 828-297-3811 ext. 5370.