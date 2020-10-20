Cecelia Surratt, candidate for NC House District 86 (Burke)

Some pandemic-related assistance is expiring while these families continue to struggle to make ends meet. I have talked with families who are scared to death. Do I believe unemployment benefits should be extended in North Carolina beyond twelve weeks? In emergency situations, my answer is absolutely.

Some people might worry that some North Carolinians might want to take advantage of unemployment benefits so that they receive checks as long as they can, but I believe that subsequent drop in unemployment rates in June and July show that's just not so. People want to work but right now, but due to our unprecedented times, finding jobs is difficult. They need our help until they can help themselves.

Question 3: Is there anything more you believe the North Carolina legislature could be doing or should have done to help residents or local governments through the COVID-19 pandemic?

Answer: The legislature should continue supplying counties and cities with federal and state funding to assist families in these unprecedented times. Wearing a mask, washing hands and social distance guidelines should remain in place particularly as we enter flu season.

Question 4: What are your views on legalizing Medical Marijuana?

Answer: Unfortunately, I have witnessed the impact of cancer to the body. I have known North Carolinians who have been diagnosed with stage four cancer and have suffered severe pain and constant nausea. If medical marijuana can help alleviate symptoms of severe illnesses then I would vote yes to legalize medical marijuana. Some may wonder if legalizing medical marijuana would open the floodgates for illicit use. That is not the case. Medical marijuana would retain its controlled status yet be highly regulated.