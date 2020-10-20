Cecelia Surratt, candidate for NC House District 86 (Burke)

The News Herald recently sent candidate questionnaires to candidates for N.C. House District 86 - Burke. The following are the responses for Democratic candidate Cecelia Surratt.
Name: Cecelia Surratt
Party Affiliation: Democratic
Age: 67
Education: Hudson High School
Employment: J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center, retired
Family: Married to Johnny Surratt Sr. with four children and eleven grandchildren.
Community Involvement: Member of the North Carolina Commission on Inclusion for Governor Roy Cooper since 2018; Chair of the Human Relations Committee for the City of Morganton; President of Select 2000, a non-profit organization focused on diversity; Member of the State Executive Committee of North Carolina for the Democratic Party since 2015; Vice Chair for the Democratic Party
Have you ever been convicted of a felony? No
Have you ever filed for bankruptcy? No
Question 1: Many other states have expanded Medicaid as part of the Affordable Care Act to cover the uninsured. Given we are currently dealing with a pandemic, do you believe that North Carolina should expand Medicaid?
Answer: Healthcare is a major concern for most individuals. Many families are faced with making the choice of feeding their family or purchasing needed healthcare. For many, because of the astronomical cost, there is no choice; families simply cannot afford it.
There are approximately 500,000 North Carolinians without healthcare insurance before COVID-19. Now that the Coronavirus Pandemic persists, the need for Medicaid Expansion has become exponential. Governor Cooper put forth the state's budget in July 2019 which included Medicaid Expansion and would have allowed North Carolina to receive 4 billion federal dollars from Washington, DC. This money would not have only covered the uninsured but would have also covered 30,000 veterans and provided additional jobs to 40,000 healthcare workers.
The Governor's initial budget was voted down by the opposing party. I want to be really clear that North Carolinians are dying and going without the care they need which is essential to their survival. If elected, I will vote YES to Medicaid Expansion.
Question 2: Do you believe unemployment benefits in North Carolina should be expanded to beyond 12 weeks?
Answer: During the Coronavirus Pandemic, North Carolina shut down non-essential businesses in an effort to flatten the curve by reducing community spread of the virus. Our unemployment rate nearly quadrupled at the time. Many businesses remain closed or closed permanently leaving furloughed workers without a source of income. Families continue to rely on food banks, churches and supplemental assistance programs to help with household expenses such as the utilities, rent and mortgage, and groceries during this pandemic.
Some pandemic-related assistance is expiring while these families continue to struggle to make ends meet. I have talked with families who are scared to death. Do I believe unemployment benefits should be extended in North Carolina beyond twelve weeks? In emergency situations, my answer is absolutely.
Some people might worry that some North Carolinians might want to take advantage of unemployment benefits so that they receive checks as long as they can, but I believe that subsequent drop in unemployment rates in June and July show that's just not so. People want to work but right now, but due to our unprecedented times, finding jobs is difficult. They need our help until they can help themselves.
Question 3: Is there anything more you believe the North Carolina legislature could be doing or should have done to help residents or local governments through the COVID-19 pandemic?
Answer: The legislature should continue supplying counties and cities with federal and state funding to assist families in these unprecedented times. Wearing a mask, washing hands and social distance guidelines should remain in place particularly as we enter flu season.
Question 4: What are your views on legalizing Medical Marijuana?
Answer: Unfortunately, I have witnessed the impact of cancer to the body. I have known North Carolinians who have been diagnosed with stage four cancer and have suffered severe pain and constant nausea. If medical marijuana can help alleviate symptoms of severe illnesses then I would vote yes to legalize medical marijuana. Some may wonder if legalizing medical marijuana would open the floodgates for illicit use. That is not the case. Medical marijuana would retain its controlled status yet be highly regulated.
