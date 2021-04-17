 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Celebrating 10 years of service
0 comments
promotion top story

Celebrating 10 years of service

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
MNH 041821 Rhonda Lee.jpg

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Rhonda Lee, left, and Bryan Steen, Burke County manager, recently celebrated 10 years of her being the human resources director for Burke County government as of April 4. 

Lee, who grew up in Burke County and graduated from Freedom High School, is the county government's longest-serving human resources director. She started with the county after working in the private sector. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Senior royals walk in the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral procession

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

2 schools locked down as police search for armed man
Crime News

2 schools locked down as police search for armed man

  • Updated

Police are looking for Craig Lytle, who is described a 6-foot, 2-inch tall white man with long brown hair who weighs about 196 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black bandana and green BDU pants. He may be armed with a handgun. Anyone who seems him should call 911.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert