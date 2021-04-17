Celebrating 10 years of service

Support Local Journalism
Rhonda Lee, left, and Bryan Steen, Burke County manager, recently celebrated 10 years of her being the human resources director for Burke County government as of April 4.
Lee, who grew up in Burke County and graduated from Freedom High School, is the county government's longest-serving human resources director. She started with the county after working in the private sector.
