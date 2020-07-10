Chubby’s of Hildebran getting upgrades through town grant

HILDEBRAN — Chubby’s of Hildebran is the first business to be awarded funds from the town’s new Façade Improvement Grant Program, the town recently announced.
The eatery on U.S. Highway 70 in Hildebran specializing in sub sandwiches, pizza and salads will use the grant to assist with the installation of a drive-thru and other improvements, the town said.
The Hildebran Town Council approved a measure to reimburse Cubby’s with 50 percent of its total approved project costs, according to the grant program’s guidelines, the town said.
The announcement was met with highly positive reaction on the town’s Facebook page.
“I always loved Chubby's. I don't live in town anymore, but this makes me happy,” said Crystal Beth Whisnant.
“Great news, congratulations Chubby’s family,” added Carla Jeffries.
“I got a turkey sub from there (Monday). I like them better than most sub places,” Steven Childers wrote.
According to information from the town, Hildebran was awarded a $44,000 Downtown Revitalization Grant from the N.C. Department of Commerce’s Rural Economic Development Division in 2018. The Hildebran Town Council chose to use these funds for a revitalization of buildings in the downtown district.
The town says businesses inside the established downtown district are eligible to apply for a 50/50 grant match for upgrades up to $5,000.
“The downtown is often considered the heart of a community,” the town’s website says. “Having an attractive appearance and vibrant commercial activity downtown is a desirable goal for the town. As buildings age, they require maintenance and upkeep. Sometimes, upgrades are needed to accommodate a new business locating in downtown buildings.
“Many municipalities in North Carolina provide grant programs to assist in the renovation and redevelopment of downtown buildings. These grants can help encourage renovations and façade improvements to enhance the appearance of downtown buildings, as well as promote commercial activities and occupancies.”
The downtown grant program boundaries extend from U.S. Highway 70 in the north to Fifth Avenue Southeast in the south, and from Third Street Southwest in the west to Second Avenue Southeast in the east. To see the complete boundary map, visit bit.ly/2AJqemU.
For requirements and eligibility to participate in the downtown grant program, go to bit.ly/3gHJbWv. And to download an application, click bit.ly/3fcJhoH.
For more information from the town of Hildebran, visit hildebrannc.com.
Justin Epley is a staff writer for The News Herald. He can be reached at jepley@morganton.com.
