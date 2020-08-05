Collett Street outdoor pool closing for the season

The Collett Street outdoor pool will close for the season on Monday, Aug. 10. Its last full day of operation this year will be Sunday, Aug. 9.
The pool is closing earlier than normal this year due to staffing shortages, as many part-time lifeguards employed for the summer season are required to quarantine themselves ahead of returning to school amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Without enough lifeguards, it is not safe to open the pool.
“We are very pleased that we were able to open at all this year. Obviously, our operations at the Collett Street pool looked much different amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and we appreciate everyone who came for being so understanding while we worked to provide a much-needed recreational activity in a safe manner,” said Morganton Parks and Recreation Director Rob Winkler.
“We are tremendously thankful for the help we received from our lifeguards this year, and understand that they must take necessary steps to prepare themselves for their return to school.”
Those who have any questions can contact the Morganton Parks and Recreation Department at 828-438-5350.
