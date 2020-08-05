You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Collett Street outdoor pool closing for the season
0 comments
breaking top story
City of Morganton

Collett Street outdoor pool closing for the season

  • Updated
  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months
Morganton Parks and Rec

The Collett Street outdoor pool will close for the season on Monday, Aug. 10. Its last full day of operation this year will be Sunday, Aug. 9.

The pool is closing earlier than normal this year due to staffing shortages, as many part-time lifeguards employed for the summer season are required to quarantine themselves ahead of returning to school amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Without enough lifeguards, it is not safe to open the pool.

“We are very pleased that we were able to open at all this year. Obviously, our operations at the Collett Street pool looked much different amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and we appreciate everyone who came for being so understanding while we worked to provide a much-needed recreational activity in a safe manner,” said Morganton Parks and Recreation Director Rob Winkler.

“We are tremendously thankful for the help we received from our lifeguards this year, and understand that they must take necessary steps to prepare themselves for their return to school.”

Those who have any questions can contact the Morganton Parks and Recreation Department at 828-438-5350.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

School board given faulty data
Education

School board given faulty data

  • Updated

In the aftermath of the Burke County Board of Education’s emergency meeting decision Monday to open schools remotely to start the school year,…

Watch Now: Related Video

Video shows Beirut explosion interrupt bride's wedding day

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News