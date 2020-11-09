Commissioner, wife recovering from COVID-19

While he’s getting stronger by the day, Carswell is still having some breathing issues.

“I’ve never had pain like I’ve had,” Carswell said. “The breathing issues was extremely scary.”

The virus debilitated Brenda more than him, Carswell said. It wasn’t until around Oct. 20 that Brenda got rid of the headache and fever.

Carswell figures their age was against them when it came to fighting the virus. He is 73 and Brenda is 74.

But it’s not just what the virus did to them physically. He said not feeling well takes a toll mentally, Carswell said.

He said Brenda told him she was afraid she wouldn’t get better.

“It does work on your psyche,” Carswell said.

It also doesn’t help that there are still a lot of unknowns about COVID-19 and that if can affect different people in different ways, he said.

Going forward

Carswell said he has tried to figure out how they got the virus because he thought they were doing everything they could to keep it at bay.

However, he doesn’t have a clue where they got it.