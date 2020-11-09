Commissioner, wife recovering from COVID-19

When COVID-19 made its way to Burke County, the first two cases were travel-related.
The first case of the virus in the county was reported on March 24.
Since that time, cases have gone up to, as of Sunday, 3,304 cases and there have been 63 residents in Burke who have died due to the virus. The cases continue to increase across the state and the country.
Johnnie Carswell, chairman of the Burke County Board of Commissioners, has been front and center leading the county’s response and fight against COVID-19.
But the virus hit home for Carswell recently and he and his family faced a more personal fight with COVID-19.
Not feeling well
Carswell and his wife, Brenda, decided to spend the weekend at their camper at Lake James in late September. It’s something they enjoy doing during the warmer months of the year.
While it was a normal thing for them to do, the weekend would not end in a normal way for the couple.
On Friday, Sept. 15, Brenda starting getting a headache and feeling bad, Carswell said. Then on Saturday, Carswell started getting a severe headache. That Sunday, the two started having body aches and pains, along with the headaches. Their granddaughter, Makaley Lovelace, started running a high temperature.
When they got home from the lake, they thought they might be getting the flu and started taking over-the-counter pain medicine.
They continued trying to deal with it until that following Thursday, Oct. 1.
That was the day that Burke County Health Department Director Rebecca McLeod called Carswell to talk about something. The two serve on the county’s COVID-19 command staff.
The first words out of McLeod’s mouth was, “Are you sick?” Carswell said. He figures it was something in his voice that tipped off McLeod. She has been on the frontlines confronting COVID-19 in Burke County.
That’s when Carswell confessed to McLeod that he didn’t feel well.
She encouraged Carswell and his other family members should be tested for the virus.
He, Brenda, Makaley and his goddaughter, Kristen Beam, who also lives with them, went to the health department to be tested.
That night, he and Brenda started running a fever.
On Saturday, Oct. 3, they received the call that everyone except Kristen tested positive for the virus.
For Makaley, the fight with the virus was quick. She ran a fever for about two hours and felt no other effects from it.
But for Carswell and his wife, the fight was just beginning.
Going down
Brenda’s fever spiked to 102 degrees, while Carswell’s hovered around 99 degrees.
And the severe body aches and pains really kicked into high gear for the two.
Brenda’s fever was high but also would fluctuate. She went to bed and that’s where she remained for about 15 days, Carswell said. She has battled cancer in the past and also has an autoimmune disorder, which is high-risk when it comes to COVID-19.
Carswell said for those 15 days, Brenda didn’t eat anything.
The virus manifested a bit differently for Carswell.
While his fever remained a low-grade one, he also developed diarrhea and vomiting. He wasn’t able to eat for 12 days, Carswell said.
Carswell described his nausea, saying every time he would get out of the chair he was so nauseated, his gait was off. He was dry-heaving and nauseous.
“It got to the point where I was becoming overly concerned about her, and myself, too. I became, I guess you could use the word scared,” Carswell said. “I had been hearing so much about other people being hospitalized and going on the ventilators.”
That’s when they got in touch with Dr. Roger Hill in Glen Alpine. Hill also had battled COVID-19, Carswell said.
Hill talked to them virtually and suggested heavy doses of Vitamin D and the steroid dexamethasone, an anti-nausea medication and aspirin, and told them to continue talking Advil for pain. They talked to him virtually daily, sometimes twice a day, Carswell said.
It was the same treatment Hill had when he was fighting COVID, Carswell said.
Drew Thomas, vice president of physician and ambulatory operations for Carolinas HealthCare Blue Ridge, serves on the county’s COVID-19 command team with Carswell. He called McLeod and told her the couple needed to get into the virtual hospital of the health care system.
Carswell said the virtual hospital called them every day with a series of questions. He and Brenda had to check their oxygen levels every day. It’s not good if oxygen levels to drop below 90, he said. The concern is developing pneumonia.
While their oxygen levels fluctuated, there were days their levels dropped to the point of concern, he said. Their breathing was distressed, Carswell said.
“I couldn’t walk from the kitchen to the living room without getting out of breath,” Carswell said.
He added, “It was the worse thing that’s ever happened to us.”
Fighting the virus
Makaley and Kristen ran the house, ran errands and nursed the couple during their illness.
Brenda had to go off her regular medications. They both slept a lot.
The virtual hospital stayed in contact with the couple and with Hill, Carswell said. It was a continual battle fighting and wondering when they were going to get better, he said.
“The nurses with the virtual hospital were very comforting to me and very reassuring,” Carswell said.
Friends and family also checked on them every day, he said.
Nurses told them if their oxygen levels dropped below 90 percent and stayed there, they needed to call and they would get them into the hospital.
Time is the only thing that would heal this, Carswell said nurses told them.
Brenda also has not fully recovered from the virus. She is still having breathing issues as well.
But she’s back on her regular medication and trying to walk every day, Carswell said of his wife.
It was probably 20 days before Carswell started getting up and moving and before his symptoms started going away. When the symptoms started going away, they went away quickly for him, he said.
While he’s getting stronger by the day, Carswell is still having some breathing issues.
“I’ve never had pain like I’ve had,” Carswell said. “The breathing issues was extremely scary.”
The virus debilitated Brenda more than him, Carswell said. It wasn’t until around Oct. 20 that Brenda got rid of the headache and fever.
Carswell figures their age was against them when it came to fighting the virus. He is 73 and Brenda is 74.
But it’s not just what the virus did to them physically. He said not feeling well takes a toll mentally, Carswell said.
He said Brenda told him she was afraid she wouldn’t get better.
“It does work on your psyche,” Carswell said.
It also doesn’t help that there are still a lot of unknowns about COVID-19 and that if can affect different people in different ways, he said.
Going forward
Carswell said he has tried to figure out how they got the virus because he thought they were doing everything they could to keep it at bay.
However, he doesn’t have a clue where they got it.
“I did everything that I was supposed to do, and she (Brenda) did, too,” Carswell said.
He made a decision early on when the virus entered the county that he and his family members who live with he and Brenda would wear masks. He said he made his granddaughter wear a mask when she went out.
Carswell also encouraged county staff to follow the three Ws - wear a mask, wait 6 feet apart and wash hands frequently.
“We, in my family, were religious to that,” Carswell said. “I chose for us to do it. It’s the fear of the unknown. We don’t know what this virus is. We do know that it can kill people. People have died with it or from it.”
Carswell said he has thought back about whether he let his guard down or did something that exposed them to the virus.
He figures somebody they came into contact with had to be an asymptomatic carrier of the virus.
But regardless of where he and his family contracted it, it’s in the county and it’s something that needs to be combated, Carswell said.
“It’s here. We have to deal with it. No one person is responsible for it being here and no one person can make it go away,” Carswell said. “No one person can say if we do this or we do that we will all be better and it will go away.”
Carswell said it has to be a joint effort between everybody in Burke County to make a decision about how they want their family to deal with COVID-19.
“I chose a position for us and we still got it,” he said.
