Burke County commissioners got a look this week at a proposal for spending the county’s remaining $16 million in ARPA funds as well as a five-year capital planning policy.

County Manager Brian Epley presented the Burke County Board of Commissioners with the proposals during a special meeting Wednesday morning. It is part of the county’s 2023-24 budget planning but commissioners are expected to vote on a final proposed budget in June.

Epley started off talking about the county’s $17.5 million allotted one-time ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds. About 1.3 million of that has already been used for projects, leaving around $16.2 million, he said.

He is proposing about $13.9 million being used for existing county operational costs between now and July 1, which is the start of a new budget year. He is proposing another $2.27 million of the ARPA funds be used between July 1 and the end of December for operational costs.

Epley said the rules of using ARPA funds allows those funds to be used on staff that have a direct role in mitigating COVID-19. He identified using those funds for staff and equipment at five county departments, which are the health department, DSS, EMS, sheriff/jail and emergency management.

He said by using those funds on those departments will free up county funds to be used in other areas.

Epley went on to tell commissioners the county is in good fiscal shape with low debt. He said 7.7% of the county’s general fund is spent on debt. He said Standard and Poor’s considers 8% to 15% debt of general funds as strong fiscal shape. The county’s school debt is paid for by special legislation sales tax revenue.

Epley’s budget proposal includes moving from purchasing certain vehicles in the county’s fleet of 236 vehicles to leasing those vehicles. He said it would include a five-year capital lease obligation that would replace five of ambulances in 2023-24 budget.

It also includes a plan to replace computers and a five-year replacement plan for public safety radios that would cost a total of a little more than $1 million, Epley showed them in his presentation.

As for what capital projects Burke County commissioners could tackle in the coming year, they include potentially building a new facility for DSS and the health department, a new animal shelter and a new EMS base.

Epley’s short-term capital proposal, meaning improving or building facilities and/or amenities, include Jonas Ridge Phases I & II, East Burke collection site, Indian Hills pump station and courthouse improvements.

His mid-term capital proposal includes building a new health and human services building, a new animal services building, EMS base No. 1, a regional substance abuse rehab center, as well as a boardwalk at Linville Dam and an Eagles Nest overlook and pocket park along Fonta Flora State Trail.

They said each item would come before the board for approval.

Commissioner Randy Burns said he would like to see the county expedite the new health and human services building.

Epley said he would suggest spending a few months on space analysis, followed by an RFP for engineering design, with planning for it potentially taking eight to 10 months.

Burns then said he would like to see county voters approve Article 46, which is a quarter-cent sales tax that could help with capital improvement. He said surrounding counties already have that sales tax. Epley said anyone spending money in those surrounding counties are already paying it and it’s a minimally invasive tax.

To watch Epley’s presentation, visit www.youtube.com/watch?v=vqzb7gQ9Hqc.