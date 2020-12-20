Commissioners move forward with demolition

Burke County commissioners decided last week to move ahead with demolishing a building that the county staff says the owner has ignored.
The board unanimously voted to uphold condemning a duplex at 3021 A/B Perkins Ave., Morganton, and authorizing up to $20,000 of the county fund balance for code enforcement to remove the building on the property.
Ahead of the vote, Kathleen Adkins spoke about the property during the public comments portion of the meeting, telling commissioners she has lived near it since 1988. She said the property has become an eyesore, is unsafe and has brought down property values in the neighborhood.
Adkins said she filed a complaint with the county in the spring, hoping to get the owner to take responsibility for his property, but to no avail.
She said the property owner has shown no interest and has treated the community with disrespect.
Bradley Kirkley, county zoning administrator, said the duplex was condemned by the county in October 2019. It was ordered to be demolished or to be repaired and made livable.
The property owner, Eric Byrd, could have filed an appeal, but he has not followed up on anything regarding the property, including improvements, Kirkley said.
Byrd also is delinquent on two years of taxes that total $606.99 and $572.68, Kirkley said.
Kirkley said he received a rough estimate of $12,500 for demolition, but he will seek a qualified bid. He asked to move forward with demolition.
Commissioner Maynard Taylor said he previously talked to County Attorney J.R. Simpson about it and ask him for the options the county has regarding the property.
Simpson said the county can go ahead with demolition or file a lawsuit against Byrd and demand that he clean up and fix the property. But if he hasn’t responded thus far, he may not respond to that, either, Simpson said.
Taylor said the building looks redeemable and suggested giving the owner 30 more days to do something with the property.
Simpson said the order was entered in October 2019, so Byrd has had time to do something with it. He said the county gave Byrd options to either clean it up or it would be demolished.
Scott Mulwee made the motion to uphold the condemnation, appropriate up to $20,000 for the demolition and put a lien against the property to recoup the cost.
In other business:
- The Burke County Board of Elections asked for federal CARES Act funding for hazard pay for elections members, elections director and the staff. It was asking for $1,000 for the five elections board members, as well as two staff members and $3,500 for Elections Director Debbie Mace. Commissioners decided to postpone a decision on the request until Simpson has time to review documents and provide further guidance. All CARES Act money has to be spent by Dec. 31.
- The board unanimously approved computer-aided dispatch and records system purchase request for the 911 system. Brock Hall, 911 director for the county, told commissioners that the 911 center has about two years with its current CAD system before it becomes obsolete. He said they have been looking at vendors and asked for pricing. Hall said all of the local governments decided Motorola was the best company to do with and that Burke County is the lead agency on the project.
He said the cities and towns in the county have funding for the project. The other local governments have their own cost for the project. He said Morganton’s price is in the $250,000 to $280,000 price range.
The board approved appropriating $625,000 for a new CAD system and $290,000 of 911 fund balance and for County Manager Bryan Steen to negotiate the contract with Motorola.
- Commissioners unanimously approved a rezoning request from Lacy and Ashley Williams to rezone 9.8 acres from Residential Three to Industrial. The property is owned by WITHAWD LLC, and the applicants want to establish a contractor’s office and storage yard for their existing asphalt striping business, Hickory Sealing and Striping, said Scott Carpenter, community development director for the county.
Carpenter said the company plans to put a large metal structure on the property that will house several offices and a truck and equipment repair garage. The company’s equipment and vehicles will be stored on-site as well, according to the county.
While the vacant property doesn’t have an address, it sits on Rhodhiss Road across the street between Thoreau Court and Ridge Drive from the Briarwood subdivision.
The commissioners’ meeting was recessed until 4 p.m. Jan. 5.
