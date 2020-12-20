Commissioners move forward with demolition

Burke County commissioners decided last week to move ahead with demolishing a building that the county staff says the owner has ignored.

The board unanimously voted to uphold condemning a duplex at 3021 A/B Perkins Ave., Morganton, and authorizing up to $20,000 of the county fund balance for code enforcement to remove the building on the property.

Ahead of the vote, Kathleen Adkins spoke about the property during the public comments portion of the meeting, telling commissioners she has lived near it since 1988. She said the property has become an eyesore, is unsafe and has brought down property values in the neighborhood.

Adkins said she filed a complaint with the county in the spring, hoping to get the owner to take responsibility for his property, but to no avail.

She said the property owner has shown no interest and has treated the community with disrespect.

Bradley Kirkley, county zoning administrator, said the duplex was condemned by the county in October 2019. It was ordered to be demolished or to be repaired and made livable.

The property owner, Eric Byrd, could have filed an appeal, but he has not followed up on anything regarding the property, including improvements, Kirkley said.