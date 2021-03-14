Commissioners to decide on pay increase

County commissioners are expected to decide Tuesday whether to increase pay and give bonuses for non-sworn jail staff.
The Burke County Board of Commissioners will hold its regular monthly meeting at 6 p.m. in its meeting room at 110 N. Green St., Morganton.
The minimum pay would increase by 5%, starting April 3, according to information from the county. The increase is estimated to cost $22,500 for remainder of this budget year, which ends June 30. After that, the estimated yearly cost of the increase would be $96,500.
In addition, the county would pay a retention bonus of $600 to non-sworn detention officers after a year of service for new hires, and for current officers after a year from April 1 through March 31, 2022. The estimated cost of the one-year bonus is $43,900.
After two years of service, detention officers also would be eligible for a retention bonus of $1,200, according to county information. The year-two bonus is estimated to cost $87,750.
Sheriff Steve Whisenant also is requesting 15 part-time detention officer positions, which are without benefits, to be reinstated.
Whisenant also is requesting a staff recruitment and development specialist position be created to recruit detention officers. The position would report to the county human resources director but would be assigned to work with sheriff and jail administration, according to county information.
The new position would cost an estimated $11,200 for the current budget year, with an estimated yearly cost of $58,000, which would include salary, all benefits and necessary work equipment, the information said.
Also at the meeting, commissioners are expected to decide on awarding a $100,000 contract to Mattern & Craig for design and engineering of the Linville Dam boardwalk project that will be part of Fonta Flora State Trail.
In other business, commissioners will:
- Decide on its consent agenda that includes a resolution to support increased broadband access in Burke County and the state.
- Decide on a resolution supporting zero tolerance for littering in the county
- Accept a trail easement from the 1780 Property Owners Association
- Endorse a loan agreement between Home Trust Bank and Icard Township Fire Rescue Inc. for a new a new satellite fire station.
County Manager Bryan Steen also will introduce the new director of emergency medical services and the new director of general services to commissioners.