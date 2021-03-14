Commissioners to decide on pay increase

County commissioners are expected to decide Tuesday whether to increase pay and give bonuses for non-sworn jail staff.

The Burke County Board of Commissioners will hold its regular monthly meeting at 6 p.m. in its meeting room at 110 N. Green St., Morganton.

The minimum pay would increase by 5%, starting April 3, according to information from the county. The increase is estimated to cost $22,500 for remainder of this budget year, which ends June 30. After that, the estimated yearly cost of the increase would be $96,500.

In addition, the county would pay a retention bonus of $600 to non-sworn detention officers after a year of service for new hires, and for current officers after a year from April 1 through March 31, 2022. The estimated cost of the one-year bonus is $43,900.

After two years of service, detention officers also would be eligible for a retention bonus of $1,200, according to county information. The year-two bonus is estimated to cost $87,750.

Sheriff Steve Whisenant also is requesting 15 part-time detention officer positions, which are without benefits, to be reinstated.