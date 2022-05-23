Fire destroys home, cars in eastern Burke County

A father and daughter have lost everything after fire engulfed their home and two cars early Sunday morning in eastern Burke County.

George Hildebran Fire & Rescue Chief Bobby Craig said his department received a call at 12:08 a.m. about a home on George Hildebrand School Road being on fire. He said by the time the father and daughter who lived there realized the house was on fire and called for help, the home quickly became engulfed.

The home was fully involved with flames when the fire department got there, Craig said. The fire spread to and destroyed two cars as well, he said.

Craig said no one was hurt in the fire.

In addition to George Hildebran Fire & Rescue, Icard Township Fire/Rescue, South Mountains Fire Rescue and Cooksville Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene.

The Burke County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the fire, Craig said.

Craig posted on the fire department’s Facebook page telling people how to donate to help the family.

He said besides clothing, general hygiene items and things used for day-to-day living are needed.

Women’s clothing needed: size 13 pants/shorts, XL shirts, 8.5 shoes

Men’s clothing needed: size 34x30 pants, medium shirts, 8.5 shoe/9 boot.

Donations for the family can be dropped off from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at George Hildebran Fire & Rescue at 7470 George Hildebran School Road, Connelly Springs; Thin Red Line Firearms at 8360 Old N.C. 10, Hickory; and Tendercare Child Development Center at 3375 S. N.C. 127, Hickory.

For more information, call George Hildebran Fire & Rescue at 828-874-4610 or Chief Craig at 828-855-4765.