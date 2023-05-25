Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Burke County Public Schools and Chartwells K12 will offer free lunch to children in the community all summer long.

Starting Wednesday, June 14, the BCPS Summer Meal program will serve lunch Monday through Thursday each week at the Valdese Elementary School cafeteria and the Mountain View Elementary School cafeteria from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Any child 18 years old and younger can get a free lunch at one of the locations. Children do not have to attend BCPS to receive a free meal. Each lunch includes a choice of an entree and a variety of healthy fruits and vegetables to make a complete meal. Entree options include toasted cheese sandwiches, chicken nuggets, barbecue sandwiches, cheese pizza and more.

Parents or siblings older than 18 can purchase a lunch for just $3.75. Lunch must be eaten in the cafeteria and food is not available for takeout.

Summer meals will be served from Wednesday, June 14 through Thursday, Aug. 17. Lunch service is closed every Friday and the week of July 3-7.

Valdese Elementary School is located at 298 Praley St. N.W. in Valdese and Mountain View Elementary School is located at 805 Bouchelle St. in Morganton.

Additionally, the M.E.A.L. Mobile, BCPS’ food truck, will be out in the community serving free lunches Monday through Thursday starting July 10. More information is to come regarding locations and times.

For more information, contact the Burke County Public Schools Child Nutrition Department at 828-439-4318.