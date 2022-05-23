Rutherford College celebrates Founder's Day

RUTHERFORD COLLEGE -- The 2022 Rutherford College Founder's Day Festival and Pigmaster's BBQ Challenge was on Saturday. The festival was a day of fun, food, music and vendors in the town.

Around 40 local vendors showed up to sell unique handcrafted items and boutique clothing and accessories.

Those in attendance cooled off with a train ride through the Rutherford College greenway and enjoyed mason jar milkshakes or Pelican Snoballs. The air had a mouthwatering scent of grilled steak as the SCA barbecue competitors fired up their grills to compete for the $1,000 grand prize. The grand prize winner of the steak competition was Grace Terry of Deep Run, N.C. Grace won $1,000 and a golden ticket to the World Championship Steak contest in Fort Worth, Texas.

The grand prize winner of the "Anything Bacon” ancillary contest was Kala Thomas of Burnsville, N.C. with her maple bacon cheesecake entry. Kala won $250 and a golden ticket to compete in the World Championship Ancillary contest in Fort Worth, Texas.