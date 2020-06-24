Cooper implements mask requirement to fight COVID-19

As Burke County’s cases of COVID-19 has continued to increase beyond 900, face coverings will now be required to shop or visit a restaurant in North Carolina. It also will be required at day camps, overnight camps and day care centers.

Gov. Roy Cooper issued an executive order on Wednesday requiring face coverings at retail shops, restaurants and other businesses such as meat processing facilities. Case Farms in Morganton has experienced an outbreak of the virus. It also applies to hair salons and barbershops and tattoo parlors.

Face coverings also will be required to fly, ride a train or bus or a ride-share.

Cooper said the executive order is in response to the rising cases of COVID-19 and hospitalizations in the state due to the virus. Wednesday saw the state’s second-highest day of positive cases and hospitalizations due to the virus.

He said from the beginning of the state’s fight against the virus that he and his administration would follow the science and data to make necessary decisions.

He said in the last week, science and data has pointed to face coverings being a strong mechanism in the fight against the virus.

Cooper’s executive order also delays the Phase 3 reopening of the state until July 17. Phase 3 would reopen bars and gyms, among others.

He said law enforcement can cite businesses for violation of order. If a customer comes into a business and the business says they have to have a mask and the customer says I’m not going to do it, the customer can be charged, Cooper said.