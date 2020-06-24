Cooper implements mask requirement to fight COVID-19

As Burke County’s cases of COVID-19 has continued to increase beyond 900, face coverings will now be required to shop or visit a restaurant in North Carolina. It also will be required at day camps, overnight camps and day care centers.
Gov. Roy Cooper issued an executive order on Wednesday requiring face coverings at retail shops, restaurants and other businesses such as meat processing facilities. Case Farms in Morganton has experienced an outbreak of the virus. It also applies to hair salons and barbershops and tattoo parlors.
Face coverings also will be required to fly, ride a train or bus or a ride-share.
Cooper said the executive order is in response to the rising cases of COVID-19 and hospitalizations in the state due to the virus. Wednesday saw the state’s second-highest day of positive cases and hospitalizations due to the virus.
He said from the beginning of the state’s fight against the virus that he and his administration would follow the science and data to make necessary decisions.
He said in the last week, science and data has pointed to face coverings being a strong mechanism in the fight against the virus.
Cooper’s executive order also delays the Phase 3 reopening of the state until July 17. Phase 3 would reopen bars and gyms, among others.
He said law enforcement can cite businesses for violation of order. If a customer comes into a business and the business says they have to have a mask and the customer says I’m not going to do it, the customer can be charged, Cooper said.
Burke County is one of the counties that has seen its number of positive cases continue an upward trend.
On Wednesday, Burke County reported 948 positive cases of COVID-19. That’s up from 932 cases on Tuesday. The week started out at 894 cases in Burke County.
The Burke County COVID-19 dashboard, which was still showing Tuesday’s numbers, says 522 of the people who have test positive are recovered and there are four people hospitalized due to the virus. The county has previously reported 19 deaths.
Health officials in the county said Wednesday that because COVID-19 was designated as a communicable disease, certain requirements have to occur including contact tracing. All of the information about the person who tested positive and those who have been in close contact with the positive individual are kept strictly confidential because of two laws, HIPPA and the N.C. Communicable Disease Law.
They remind people who test positive for the virus that it is important for them to tell the truth and give correct names, addresses and contact information so public health officials can slow down the spread of the virus within the community.
On Tuesday, county health officials said the number of cases are increasing due to community spread.
“THIS INFECTION IS ALL ABOUT BEHAVIOR.”
The health department said when people stay in close contact with each other, sick or not, and do not change their behavior to help stop the spread of the infection, the numbers will continue to rise.”
“When people go out into the community, especially when they are sick, and do not follow the recommendations from the local, state and federal public health officials, the spread of this infection is going to continue,” the health department briefing said on Tuesday.
As a result of the community spread, cases also can be found in local businesses, restaurants and households.
Health officials are warning residents that as the 4th of July approaches, people need to be aware of the risks and choose not to gather in groups at or on the lake or at people’s houses for cookouts and parties unless they can stay away from each other, wear a face covering and wash their hands frequently.
Starting Thursday, the health department will only be doing COVID-19 testing outside from 8 a.m. to noon.
To make an appointment for COVID-19 testing, call 828-764-9150. The health department is telling people not to come into the health department building to schedule an appointment or get the test.
Those with questions should call the county’s public information line at 828-764-9168, which is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Leave a message for calls made after hours and a staff member will return the call once they return.
