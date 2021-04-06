Cooper plans to release COVID-19 forecast next week

Gov. Roy Cooper said during a briefing Tuesday that the state will use its current COVID-19 data to forecast where the state may be come the July Fourth holiday so people can make plans.

Cooper said that forecast will likely come next week because he knows there are venues and people who want to be able to plan their July 4 holiday.

Cooper said cases in the state have remained steady but warned that people can’t let their guard down. He said everyone needs to continue to be cautious, even as cases are rising in other areas of the U.S. and world.

“The work isn’t over yet,” Cooper said.

Cooper has continued to encourage vaccinations against the virus. Starting Wednesday, all those 16 years old and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

“The more people we vaccinate the more we can safely do,” Cooper said about summer.

Case numbers

On Monday, Burke County’s total number of virus cases was at 9,770. The county health department is sending out briefings on Mondays and Fridays.

The Burke County COVID-19 dashboard showed 213 active cases on Tuesday, down from 216 active cases Monday, and six people hospitalized due to the virus.