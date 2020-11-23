Cooper tightens mask mandate with new order

As cases across the county and state tick up, Gov. Roy Cooper issued an executive order on Monday to try to stem the spread of COVID-19.

During a COVID-19 briefing Monday, Cooper called the latest virus updates “dire.”

"I have a stark warning for North Carolinians today: We are in danger," he said. "This is a pivotal moment in our fight against the coronavirus. Our actions now will determine the fate of many."

Cooper’s order goes into effect Wednesday ahead of Thanksgiving and what is traditionally the largest shopping day of the year, Black Friday. The order runs through Friday, Dec. 11.

The order tightens mask requirements and enforcement at businesses.

The order reinforces that everyone needs to wear a mask when they are with someone who is not from their household. It adds a mask requirement for any public indoor space even when maintaining 6 feet of distance; gyms, even when exercising; all schools, public and private; and all public or private transportation when traveling with people outside of their household. The state says people can be denied entry to public transportation if they refuse to wear a mask. Retail businesses must have all workers and guests wear face coverings.