Council to vote on budget without library funding

The Valdese Town Council is expected to vote tonight on a budget for the upcoming year that includes hikes in recycling and water and sewer rates.

But what the budget doesn’t include has gotten some residents voicing objection to the town’s proposed 2020-21 budget.

The proposed budget doesn’t include any funding for the library branch in the town. While the branch is part of the county library system, historically, the town has given funds toward its operation. The current 2019-20 budget included $40,000, which was down from $50,000 in previous years.

Burke County Public Library Director Jim Wilson said in an email to county officials that making adjustments to account for the loss in funding could include a reduction in staffing and funds for books/programming for the Valdese site. Reducing staffing also would likely require a reduction in hours to five days and one night a week, Wilson said in the email.

The library branch’s usual schedule before the COVID-19 pandemic was six days and two nights a week.

Burke County’s 2020-21 budget, which was recently approved, does not make up for the loss in funding. County Manager Bryan Steen said commissioners adopted the budget with the expectation that Valdese would include $50,000 for library funding.

Some Valdese residents have called for the council to fund the library fully in the town’s 2020-21 budget when the council votes on it Monday night.

Some have suggested taking money from other departments since some events have been cancelled due to the pandemic.