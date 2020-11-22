County board approves grant match for new company

A new company plans to make Burke County home and create new jobs in Hildebran.
Alan Wood, president and CEO of Burke Development Inc., told the Burke County Board of Commissioners on Nov. 17 that a company is looking at relocating from South Carolina to 104 1st St., NW, Hildebran.
Wood requested commissioners approve a local match for a state building reuse grant. He said the company, which is a manufacturing company, plans to create at least 19 jobs but he believes the job creation will be significantly more than that.
Wood said the grant match is for a $100,000 building reuse grant from the NC Department of Commerce, Rural Economic Development Division. He said the grant application has been submitted and he plans to ask the town of Hildebran on Monday to share with the county the required 5% local match, which would be $5,000.
When economic development officials are working on a project to bring companies to bring a company to the county it is typically given a code name until all involved are ready to release the actual name of the company. BDI has given this project the code name of Project Downy.
Commissioners unanimously approved appropriating up to $2,500 for the county’s half of the local grant match.
Also during the meeting, commissioners debated an appeal of a penalty of a failure to list personal property from Continental Automotive Systems Inc. of 10%, or $79,103.
Danny Isenhour, tax administrator for Burke County, told commissioners that his office received the appeal from the company in September.
Taxpayers, both individuals and businesses, are required to list personal property from Jan. 1 through and Jan. 31, Isenhour said.
The company requested and received an extension until March 16 to list its property. However, the deadline passed and the tax office didn’t receive the company’s listing until April 22, garnering the 10% penalty, Isenhour told commissioners.
Isenhour said county commissioners have the ability to compromise on a listing penalty but the action can be challenged and commissioners can be held personally liable.
Commissioner Wayne Abele argued the board should give the company a break on the penalty, saying Continental has been a good corporate neighbor and employs so many people that he would like to see the board at least cut the penalty in half.
He said he knows the board doesn’t do that often and hasn’t done that in the past but thinks maybe the listing got overlooked within the company.
Abele suggested that cutting the penalty in half is showing good will toward the company.
Commissioner Maynard Taylor also supported giving the company a break, saying when the county unnecessarily taxes a company it increases the price of the product to customers. He also said the penalty takes away money and budget away from the 500 families that work for the company.
However, Commissioner Vice Chairman Scott Mulwee said they have to treat everybody fair and equitable and if they allow special circumstances for Continental they set a precedent and open themselves up to lawsuits.
Mulwee asked J.R. Simpson, attorney for the county, about whether giving the company a break on the penalty would open them up to legal challenges.
Simpson told commissioners it not only would open them up to be held personally liable, but they would be liable for the cost of any lawsuit brought by anyone that would challenge the penalty break.
He said earlier in the year, there was an appeal by another company that was penalized but commissioners denied that appeal.
But Taylor argued there have been times the board has made concessions on taxes so giving Continental a break wouldn’t be a first.
But Isenhour said the tax office has never relieved a listing penalty.
Taylor argued with Isenhour, saying they did it a month ago.
Isenhour said he can assure the board they don’t release any taxes or penalties that are due.
Releases the commissioners approve typically monthly are releases due to errors, Isenhour said. He gave an example of an error that involved assessing someone’s home tax value for a basement but the home doesn’t have a basement. They review the property and find they don’t, in fact, have a basement, then the basement would be removed from the value assessment of the home, Isenhour said.
Isenhour said they do not change people’s values and they do not allow people to not pay their taxes.
Isenhour said they do all kinds of tax payment enforcement, including garnish wages and bank accounts and even foreclose as a last resort.
“To say we release taxes, I apologize, that’s not a true statement,” Isenhour told Taylor.
However, Taylor continued to argue with Isenhour. Isenhour told Taylor tax releases have to be substantiated by facts.
Commissioner Jeff Brittain said they are dealing with a state statute and not something they can change at their will. He said he doesn’t believe it would be fair to the rest of the taxpayers to relieve the company of the penalty.
Commissioners denied the appeal from Continental in a 3-2 vote, with Abele and Taylor opposing.
In other business, commissioners:
- After a public hearing, commissioners approved a request from Winston Mitchell to rezone 1.4 acres at 4406 Mae Lynn Drive, Morganton, from residential to general business to expand his tractor repair and sales business. Scott Carpenter, director of community development, said Mitchell’s wife is considering starting a business on the property as well.
