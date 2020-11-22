County board approves grant match for new company

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

However, Commissioner Vice Chairman Scott Mulwee said they have to treat everybody fair and equitable and if they allow special circumstances for Continental they set a precedent and open themselves up to lawsuits.

Mulwee asked J.R. Simpson, attorney for the county, about whether giving the company a break on the penalty would open them up to legal challenges.

Simpson told commissioners it not only would open them up to be held personally liable, but they would be liable for the cost of any lawsuit brought by anyone that would challenge the penalty break.

He said earlier in the year, there was an appeal by another company that was penalized but commissioners denied that appeal.

But Taylor argued there have been times the board has made concessions on taxes so giving Continental a break wouldn’t be a first.

But Isenhour said the tax office has never relieved a listing penalty.

Taylor argued with Isenhour, saying they did it a month ago.

Isenhour said he can assure the board they don’t release any taxes or penalties that are due.