County property tax bills go out

While the COVID-19 pandemic has brought much of the world to a halt, it hasn’t stopped the tax collector.

Burke County property owners should have already received or will be receiving their tax bills for this year.

Danny Isenhour, tax administrator for Burke County, said 64,403 property tax bills were mailed out Thursday.

People can still pay their bills in person at the tax office, which is open regular hours. Security glass was installed at the payment windows in August 2019 before the pandemic hit Burke County.

Isenhour said he would encourage people who come into the tax office to follow state and public health directives of wearing a mask and maintain a social distance from others.

But for those who may not want to pay in person, there are multiple other ways to pay their property tax bill.

Isenhour said people can put their payments in the drop box outside of the tax office, pay online at www.burkenctax.com or pay by phone at 866-225-9634 or mail in their payment. The Burke County Tax Office is at 110 N. Green St., Morganton.