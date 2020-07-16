County property tax bills go out

While the COVID-19 pandemic has brought much of the world to a halt, it hasn’t stopped the tax collector.
Burke County property owners should have already received or will be receiving their tax bills for this year.
Danny Isenhour, tax administrator for Burke County, said 64,403 property tax bills were mailed out Thursday.
People can still pay their bills in person at the tax office, which is open regular hours. Security glass was installed at the payment windows in August 2019 before the pandemic hit Burke County.
Isenhour said he would encourage people who come into the tax office to follow state and public health directives of wearing a mask and maintain a social distance from others.
But for those who may not want to pay in person, there are multiple other ways to pay their property tax bill.
Isenhour said people can put their payments in the drop box outside of the tax office, pay online at www.burkenctax.com or pay by phone at 866-225-9634 or mail in their payment. The Burke County Tax Office is at 110 N. Green St., Morganton.
Isenhour said there is a convenience fee of 30 cents plus 2.5 percent of the tax bill added for those who use a credit or debit card to pay their bill. He said it is a merchant fee and the county doesn’t get any of that convenience fee.
But people do get a break if they pay their taxes early. Those who pay their bill in July will get a 2 percent discount. Those who pay in August will get a 1 percent discount, Isenhour said.
Bills become due Sept. 1 and property owners have until Jan. 5 to pay to avoid any interest or penalty, he said.
Property owners who are financing their homes will still get a tax bill notice but it’s up to their bank or lending institution to pay the tax bill if their taxes are escrowed as part of their mortgage, Isenhour said. Those who aren’t sure should check with their bank or lending institution, he said.
Lending institutions are required by law to take advantage of any early payment discounts the county offers, Isenhour said.
The tax office also has a new service people can sign up for next year, Isenhour said. He said property owners can request future tax notices be sent electronically. To make the request, people will need create an account with the county’s print vendor, SouthData, which manages notices. To make the request, visit https://bit.ly/390vAXJ.
For answers to questions without having to visit the tax office, call 828-764-9430 or email collec tions@burkenc.org or tax@burkenc.org.
Sharon McBrayer can be reached at smcbrayer@morganton.com or at 828-432-8946.
