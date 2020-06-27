County reports 20th death related to COVID-19, cases climbing

The Burke County Health Department reported the county’s 20th death associated with COVID-19 on Friday.

The health department briefing said the latest person who died was in their 40s and was hospitalized but died from complications associated with their underlying medical condition.

“We want to extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of this individual,” said Burke County Health Director Rebecca McLeod. “This infection continues to spread within our community and has the potential to cause fatal results to anyone infected with this infection. This is one reason why it is important for everyone to comply with the face covering requirement and reduce the spread of this infection.”

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper issued an executive order this week that mandates employees and customers of businesses wear a face covering. The order went into effect at 5 p.m. Friday.

The Burke County Health Department says face coverings should cover the nose and mouth at all times. It also warns people not to touch their eyes, nose and mouth when removing or adjusting the face covering and wash their hands immediately or use hand sanitizer after removing or adjusting the mask.

The health department said citations can be written to businesses or organizations that fail to enforce the requirement.

The county’s positive cases of the virus also continue to climb, with another 14 new cases reported for a total of 976 cases on Friday.

North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, though, was reporting that Burke County had 983 cases on Friday.