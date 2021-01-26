County to buy land for trash site

Statue controversy

During the public comments portion of the meeting, Caroline Avery made an argument to the board for them to remove the Confederate soldier statue that sits on the Old Burke County Courthouse Square.

She said in 1907, it was announced that Burke County would raise $3,000 for a Confederate monument. She said six years later, the county had not raised any of the money and county commissioners had not committed any money to the project. It was then that the state legislature passed a bill that required the county to put up $1,000 for the project.

The community couldn’t raise any of the money, and the rest was paid for by a Georgia businessman and the Daughters of the Confederacy. She argued the statue was never supported by the people of Burke County.

“The monument was not who we are then and it’s not who we are now,” Avery said.

She asked why the community would leave a statue that was built by outsiders. She mentioned the current renovation of the square and said it’s a good time for the community to find a place for the statue.