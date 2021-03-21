County to spend $500K on buying property

Commissioner Chairman Jeff Brittain said after nearly a year of hiring and losing jail staff, he felt like it was time to take a look at what they could possibly do to address the problem. He said different departments, including the sheriff’s office, came together to try to figure out what to do about it because the jail needs to be fully staffed.

Commissioner Wayne Abele said the problem is one throughout the nation. He said it’s a tough job and they need to do what they can to try to resolve the problem.

Sheriff Steve Whisenant said there are 19 positions vacant at the jail.

Commissioners approved the minimum pay increase by 5%, starting on April 3. The increase is estimated to cost $22,500 for remainder of this budget year, which ends on June 30. After that, the estimated yearly cost of the increase is $96,500.

The county also will pay a retention bonus of $600 to non-sworn detention officers after a year of service for new hires, and for current officers after a year from April 1 through March 31, 2022. The estimated cost of the one-year bonus is $43,900.

After two years of service, detention officers would also be eligible for a retention bonus of $1,200. The year-two bonus is estimated to cost $87,750.