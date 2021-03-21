County to spend $500K on buying property

The third time might be the charm for county commissioners to find a home for a new trash site in the eastern end of Burke County.
After coming out of a closed session meeting, the Burke County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to spend up to $550,000 from its fund balance (savings) to purchase 14.5 acres in Connelly Springs.
The 14.5 acres is made up of three parcels at 2350 U.S. 70.
The property has a 19,701-square-foot metal building and another 5,000-square-foot building on it, County Manager Bryan Steen told The News Herald this week.
The asking price is less than the tax value of the three parcels, Steen said. Burke County land records show the total tax value of the three parcels is a little more than $700,000. He said after figuring the current cost per square foot, it would cost the county around $1.4 million to construct similar-sized buildings.
In addition to a trash convenience site, the property will give the county space to locate its water/sewer employees, as well as possibly storing some equipment, Steen said. Some county water/sewer staff work out of an office in a building the county owns on South Center Street in Hildebran.
Steen said if the potential property purchase is able to be completed and the county is able to move water/sewer staff to that location, the county could then sell the building on South Center Street to recoup some money.
He said the potential property purchase would give the county options to do some things in that end of the county.
As for how much money it may take to up-fit the buildings on the property to the county’s needs, Steen said the purchase will have to be completed first. In the meantime, the county will go through a due diligence period before completing the purchase.
It was that due diligence period that has caused the county to back out of two previous potential purchases for a convenience site in the Icard/Hildebran area.
In January, county commissioners voted to purchase 4.7 acres along U.S. 70 between Sun Shine Car Wash and Domino’s Pizza in Connelly Springs for $120,000.
Steen said after the county did its due diligence, which typically includes conducting soil samples, it decided against completing the purchase of the property.
In April 2020, county commissioners also backed out of a proposed purchase of 17.25 acres for $148,350 in Icard for a convenience site. County officials said at the time that a subsurface exploration and a geotechnical evaluation concluded the soil was not suitable for its purposes.
Jail staffing
In other business, on a vote of 4-1, the board approved several requests from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office to solve a staffing shortage at the jail. Commissioner Maynard Taylor opposed the items.
Commissioner Chairman Jeff Brittain said after nearly a year of hiring and losing jail staff, he felt like it was time to take a look at what they could possibly do to address the problem. He said different departments, including the sheriff’s office, came together to try to figure out what to do about it because the jail needs to be fully staffed.
Commissioner Wayne Abele said the problem is one throughout the nation. He said it’s a tough job and they need to do what they can to try to resolve the problem.
Sheriff Steve Whisenant said there are 19 positions vacant at the jail.
Commissioners approved the minimum pay increase by 5%, starting on April 3. The increase is estimated to cost $22,500 for remainder of this budget year, which ends on June 30. After that, the estimated yearly cost of the increase is $96,500.
The county also will pay a retention bonus of $600 to non-sworn detention officers after a year of service for new hires, and for current officers after a year from April 1 through March 31, 2022. The estimated cost of the one-year bonus is $43,900.
After two years of service, detention officers would also be eligible for a retention bonus of $1,200. The year-two bonus is estimated to cost $87,750.
Taylor said he believes the increases are a Band-Aid for the problem.
Commissioners also approved reinstating 15 part-time detention officer positions, which are without benefits.
And the board approved creating a staff recruitment and development specialist position to recruit detention officers. The position will report to the county human resources director but will be assigned to work with sheriff and jail administration.
The new position will cost an estimated $11,200 for the current budget year, with an estimated yearly cost of $58,000, which will include salary, all benefits and necessary work equipment.
Also at the meeting, commissioners approved awarding a $100,000 contract to Mattern & Craig for design and engineering of the Linville Dam boardwalk project that will be part of Fonta Flora State Trail.