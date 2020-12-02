COVID-19 cases continue climb in Burke, state

Burke County added another 52 cases of COVID-19 to its total on Wednesday, continuing its steady climb upward.
The Burke County Health Department reported a total of 4,362 cases, up from 4,310 on Tuesday. The county’s COVID-19 dashboard, which lags the Health Department’s daily briefing, showed that of the total cases, 886 are active positive cases. It also shows that 12 people in the county are currently hospitalized due to the virus. So far, the county has seen 369 people hospitalized since the first case of COVID-19 was reported March 24.
Burke County has previously reported 67 deaths from the virus.
The dashboard also shows that close contact spread is the primary source of people in the county contracting the virus.
Both Burke County and state health officials continue to implore people to wear a mask when out in public or around people who don’t live in their home. They also continue to encourage people to wait at least 6 feet from others when in public and wash hands or use hand sanitizer.
As a reminder, face coverings are required in all indoor settings where non-household members are present, and outdoor settings where social distancing isn’t possible.
Face coverings also are required when at gyms and fitness facilities while exercising. At restaurants, face coverings are required at tables unless someone is actively eating or drinking.
Retail businesses with more than 15,000 square feet of interior space must put an employee at each public entrance enforcing the face covering and maximum capacity requirements.
Law enforcement now can enforce the face covering requirement against individuals, and violating the order is a Class 2 misdemeanor, and could result in a fine up to $1,000 or active punishment.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services updated Tuesday its reports on clusters and outbreaks of the virus in schools and congregate living settings. The outbreak at Icard Elementary School, which had a total of nine staffers and three children infected, is considered over, according to the report.
The cluster of COVID-19 at schools shows:
- Christ Classical Academy in Rutherford College has eight cases, with seven children and one staff member infected.
- The outbreak at The Berkeley — Assisted Living & Memory Care in Morganton is considered over, with a total of four cases, with one resident death and one resident and two staff members infected.
The outbreaks at congregate living facilities in Burke are:
- College Pines Health and Rehabilitation in Rutherford College with a total of 113 cases, with 71 residents and 42 staff members infected. The facility has had 13 residents die from the virus.
- Carolina Rehab of Burke in Icard remained at a total of 68 cases, with 46 residents and 22 staff members. The facility has had 12 residents die from the virus.
- Grace Ridge Retirement Community in Morganton has a total of three cases, with one resident and two staff members infected.
- Magnolia Lanes Nursing and Rehab Center in Morganton has a total of 34 cases, with 24 residents and 10 staff members infected.
- Cambridge House in Hildebran has a total of nine cases, with eight residents and one staff member infected. The facility has had one resident die from the virus.
- J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center has a total of 61 cases, with 13 residents and 48 staff members infected.
The N.C. Department of Public Safety reported Tuesday that Foothills Correctional Institution in Morganton has eight active cases of the virus in the facility. On Monday, the department reported that it has started enhanced COVID-19 testing of staffers who work in prisons experiencing viral outbreaks. It said staffers at the specific facilities are tested every two weeks as necessary until the facility’s outbreak status ends.
The number of cases across the state also continue to climb.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 4,199 new cases Wednesday, for a total of 371,594 cases throughout the state with a daily percent positive rate of 11.4%. The state also reported 2,039 people are hospitalized due to the virus.
The department reported 82 new deaths Wednesday for a total of 5,366 deaths from the virus, up from 5,284 Tuesday.
On Tuesday, Dr. Mandy Cohen, state secretary of health and human services, said too many people are becoming seriously ill from COVID-19.
Some continue to compare COVID-19’s mortality rate to the flu, but Cohen pointed out that isn’t the case.
“Sadly, more than 5,000 North Carolinians have lost their lives from this virus since our first death March 12 of this year,” Cohen said. “To give some perspective, just under 1,500 people died from the flu in the past 10 years. In just 11 months, COVID has killed more than three times that number.”
But local and state officials are also encouraging people to get a flu shot to reduce the number of flu cases as well.
The county health department also is asking people to get a flu shot, saying it is important to reduce the number of flu cases in Burke, along with COVID-19.
For questions about COVID-19 or testing, call the county’s public information line at 828-764-9168.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!