COVID-19 cases continue climb in Burke, state

The N.C. Department of Public Safety reported Tuesday that Foothills Correctional Institution in Morganton has eight active cases of the virus in the facility. On Monday, the department reported that it has started enhanced COVID-19 testing of staffers who work in prisons experiencing viral outbreaks. It said staffers at the specific facilities are tested every two weeks as necessary until the facility’s outbreak status ends.

The number of cases across the state also continue to climb.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 4,199 new cases Wednesday, for a total of 371,594 cases throughout the state with a daily percent positive rate of 11.4%. The state also reported 2,039 people are hospitalized due to the virus.

The department reported 82 new deaths Wednesday for a total of 5,366 deaths from the virus, up from 5,284 Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Dr. Mandy Cohen, state secretary of health and human services, said too many people are becoming seriously ill from COVID-19.

Some continue to compare COVID-19’s mortality rate to the flu, but Cohen pointed out that isn’t the case.