COVID-19 cases continue climbing in Burke

Burke added another 18 positive cases of COVID-19 to its total on Wednesday as Gov. Roy Cooper announced the state will remain in the Safer-At-Home order for five more weeks.
The Burke County Health Department reported a total of 1,698 positive cases Wednesday, up from 1,680 cases on Tuesday.
Of the total cases, the Burke County COVID-19 dashboard shows nearly 400 are active, while 1,258 have recovered. It also shows there are nine residents of the county who are currently hospitalized due to the virus. The county has previously reported 28 deaths associated with COVID-19.
The dashboard also shows that 230 of the positive cases have been in children 19 years old and younger. But the age groups that have seen the highest number of cases are those 30-39 with 372, while 306 cases have been in those between 20-29.
The deaths the county has had associated with the virus have mostly been in older populations but those populations have seen the fewest cases. The county dashboard shows there have been 157 positive cases in those 70 and above.
There are two current outbreaks in nursing homes in Burke County, according to the state.
Carolina Rehab of Burke has had a total of 30 positive cases, with 27 being residents and three being staff, according to the state’s latest congregate living COVID-19 outbreak report. The facility has had four residents die associated with the virus.
Grace Heights Health and Rehabilitation has had 90 positive cases, with 57 being residents and 33 being staff. The facility has had 13 residents die associated with the virus, according to the state’s report.
While J. Iverson Riddle Development Center has seen an outbreak of the virus among nine staff members, the state is still showing that none of the residents have tested positive.
Also on Wednesday, the state reported 2,050 deaths and 129,288 new positive cases and 1,167 people currently hospitalized throughout North Carolina. The state reported on Monday that of the total positive cases, 105,093 are presumed to be recovered. The state updates the recovered list on Mondays.
Health officials continue to encourage residents to follow the three Ws: Wear a face covering, wait 6 feet away from others and wash hands frequently with soap and water or use hand sanitizer.
Local health officials urge those who have been tested for the virus to stay home until they get their test results back. The only exception is for people who are essential workers with no symptoms, in which case they can return to work as long as they wear a mask at all times, health officials say.
Those needing to make an appointment for COVID-19 testing should call 828-764-9150. For other questions about the virus, call the county’s public information line at 828-764-9168.
