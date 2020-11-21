COVID-19 cases continue to climb in Burke

Another long-term care facility in Burke County has a COVID-19 cluster and for several days in a row the county, again, added more than 50 news cases to its total on Friday.
And Saturday saw state deaths from COVID-19 5,005 deaths, and state health officials encouraging people not to travel for Thanksgiving and only keep the celebration small.
The Burke County Health Department reported it added another 52 cases on Friday for a total of 3,786, up from 3,734 cases on Thursday.
The number of county residents hospitalized due to COVID-19 fell on Friday to 11, down from 17 on Thursday, according to the Burke County COVID-19 dashboard, which lags the county health department’s daily virus briefings. Since the first case on March 24, 334 people have been hospitalized due to the virus.
The dashboard showed 620 active cases (16.6%) of the virus in the county on Friday, with 3,049 people recovered.
Rebecca McLeod, director of the Burke County Health Department, told The News Herald on Friday that 17 of the new cases were in long-term care facilities.
The remainder of the new cases are due to community spread increases everywhere, she said.
Some of that community spread is happening at churches and sporting events, as well as some stemming from Halloween parties, McLeod said.
Part of the health department’s job in this pandemic is to trace how the virus is being spread. But about half of the people infected in the county will tell department staff they don’t know how they got the virus, McLeod said.
However, some people don’t equate going to church or being around other family members as being in a crowd, McLeod said. Some people aren’t considering that people they work with or family members they don’t live with it might have the virus, she said.
In fact, a survey from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention conducted earlier in the pandemic found that around half of the respondents reported being exposed to the virus by a family member or coworker.
Family get-togethers, churches and group home settings have attributed to some of the spike in cases in the county, McLeod said.
“That’s what we’ve been seeing for the last couple of weeks,” she said.
NCDHHS reported 3,415 new cases on Saturday and 3,688 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday,, for a total of 332,261 cases on Saturday. The department reported 1,590 people hospitalized on Saturday and a daily percent positive rate of 8.5%.
NCDHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen said with those kind of numbers, she’s very concerned.
She said the state has hit two unwanted milestones in the span of eight days. For the first time, the state reported more than 3,000 new cases in a single day on Nov. 11 and then reported more than 4,000 new cases in a single day on Thursday.
Cohen encouraged people to limit Thanksgiving observance to those who live together. If people do get together with others who don’t live with them, she said gatherings should be kept small. The current limit for indoor gatherings is 10 people.
Cohen said people should consider having a COVID-19 test ahead of getting together with any people who don’t live with them.
The department also is encouraging people to wear masks all the time during the Thanksgiving time with extended family, keep it outside, if possible, and arrange tables and chairs to be physically distanced between people if they are not in the same household unit.
State health officials have advised anyone who plans to travel or gather for Thanksgiving to have a COVID-19 test three to four days ahead of time.
McLeod said the county health department will conduct COVID-19 testing through Monday, ahead of Thanksgiving. The department will be closed Thursday and Friday and will resume testing on Monday, Nov. 30, she said.
She said people also can get tested for the virus at any CVS in the county.
Also on Friday, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services updated its list of congregate living facilities with outbreaks.
In Burke County, Grace Ridge Retirement Community in Morganton was added to the list. It showed the facility has one resident and two staff members infected with the virus. The state defines an outbreak as two or more cases.
Other facilities in the county that remain on the outbreak list are:
- Magnolia Lanes Nursing and Rehab Center in Morganton has a total of seven cases, with four residents and three staff members infected.
- College Pines Health and Rehabilitation in Rutherford College has a total of 115, with 75 residents and 40 staff members infected. The facility has had 12 residents die from the virus.
- NCDHHS is reporting that Carolina Rehab of Burke has had a total of 68, with 46 residents and 22 staff infected. However, the facility has reported a total of 92 cases, with 60 residents and 32 staff infected. The facility reports no current cases of the virus. The facility has had 12 residents die due to the virus.
- Cambridge House in Hildebran has a total of nine cases, with eight residents and one staff member infected.
- The Berkeley - Assisted Living & Memory Care in Morganton has a total of four cases, with one resident and three staff member infected. The facility has had one resident die from the virus.
- J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center in Morganton has had a total of 50 cases, with 10 residents and 40 staff members infected.
- The North Carolina Department of Public Safety reported Friday that Foothills Correctional Institution in Morganton has a total nine active cases.
Health officials continue to encourage people to observe the three W's; Wear a mask, wait 6 feet away from others and wash hands frequently with soap and water or using hand sanitizer.
To make an appointment for COVID-19 testing at the Burke County Health Department, call 828-764-9150. The Health Department also reminds residents to make sure they give the name on their birth certificate and their address so that positive test results are correctly attributed to the county.
For questions about the virus, call the county’s public information line at 828-764-9168.
