COVID-19 cases continue to climb in Burke

Part of the health department’s job in this pandemic is to trace how the virus is being spread. But about half of the people infected in the county will tell department staff they don’t know how they got the virus, McLeod said.

However, some people don’t equate going to church or being around other family members as being in a crowd, McLeod said. Some people aren’t considering that people they work with or family members they don’t live with it might have the virus, she said.

In fact, a survey from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention conducted earlier in the pandemic found that around half of the respondents reported being exposed to the virus by a family member or coworker.

Family get-togethers, churches and group home settings have attributed to some of the spike in cases in the county, McLeod said.

“That’s what we’ve been seeing for the last couple of weeks,” she said.

NCDHHS reported 3,415 new cases on Saturday and 3,688 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday,, for a total of 332,261 cases on Saturday. The department reported 1,590 people hospitalized on Saturday and a daily percent positive rate of 8.5%.

NCDHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen said with those kind of numbers, she’s very concerned.