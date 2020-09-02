COVID-19 cases continue to climb in Burke

Burke County added 16 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.
The Burke County Health Department reported a total of 2,068 positive cases on Wednesday, up from 2,052 on Tuesday.
The Burke County COVID-19 dashboard, which was last updated Tuesday evening, showed that of the cases reported, 1,771 people (85.9 percent) who have tested positive in the county have recovered. It also showed that eight people were hospitalized due to the virus, and the county has previously reported 35 deaths associated with it.
Rebecca McLeod, director of the Burke County Health Department, said Tuesday that some of the new cases the county has seen this week are from long-term care facilities.
The state’s latest report on congregate living facilities shows Carolina Rehab of Burke in Icard 71 total positive cases, with 50 residents and 21 staff members testing positive. The facility has had nine residents die associated with the virus.
Autumn Care of Drexel has 17 total cases of COVID-19, with 11 residents and six staff members testing positive.
Grace Heights Health and Rehabilitation in Morganton has had 90 positive cases, with 57 residents and 33 staff members testing positive. The facility has had 13 deaths associated with the virus.
The latest update also shows J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center has 19 positive cases, including 18 staff and one resident. However, several sources have told The News Herald there are currently nine residents who have tested positive at the center.
And the number of staff who have tested positive appears to be behind.
In his emailed newsletter on Wednesday, N.C. Rep. Hugh Blackwell (R-86) said there have been a total of 28 positives confirmed cases in staff at the Riddle Center, with four of those being new cases in the preceding week.
And while the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has not reported on cases at Broughton Hospital, saying they don’t report on acute care facilities, Blackwell's newsletter said as of Aug. 25, the state reports there has been a cumulative total of four lab-confirmed positive COVID-19 residents at the hospital, all of whom have recovered.
He said, by contrast, there has been a total of 25 positive confirmed cases of staff at Broughton, two of those being new cases in the preceding week.
Local health officials continue to encourage residents to follow the three Ws by wearing a mask, walking 6 feet apart from others, and washing hands or using hand sanitizer frequently.
County health department officials also issued a warning ahead of the Labor Day holiday. The health department said that while the holiday traditionally is a time for folks to get together, it warned against people having parties and getting together in large groups (more than 10 indoors and more than 25 outdoors) for Labor Day.
The Burke County Health Department said those types of gatherings are where a large portion of the county’s close contact cases of COVID-19 have been coming from over the last month.
“We encourage residents not to gather in groups on or at the lake, people’s houses for cookouts and parties unless you can stay away from each other, wear a face covering and wash your hands frequently,” the health department briefing said. “These activities could cause another spike in cases within the county.”
In addition to the county, positive cases of the virus across the state also increased Wednesday.
The state reported a total of 170,553 positive cases on Wednesday, up from 169,424 cases Tuesday. The state reported 145,884 of the positive cases are presumed recovered as of Monday.
Deaths associated with the virus also increased in the state on Wednesday to 2,779, up from 2,741 on Tuesday. The state also reported 858 people across North Carolina are hospitalized due to the virus.
Gov. Roy Cooper announced Tuesday that he is moving the state into Phase 2.5 starting at 5 p.m. Friday.
Under the new phase, mass gathering limits will increase to 25 people indoors and 50 people outdoors; playgrounds will be allowed to open; museums and aquariums can open at 50% capacity, and gyms can open at 30% capacity.
Bars, nightclubs, movie theaters, indoor entertainment, and amusement parks will have to remain closed. The 11 p.m. curfew on alcohol sales at restaurants has been extended until Oct. 11.
Those who are tested for the virus also are reminded to stay at home until they get their test results back. The average turnaround time to receive test results is two days, according to NCDHHS.
To make an appointment for COVID-19 testing at the Burke County Health Department, call 828-764-9150. For questions about the virus, call the county’s public information line at 828-764-9168.
Para español llame al 764-9150 y presione el número dos. Si nadie contesta deje un corto mensaje con su nombre y numero de teléfono.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!