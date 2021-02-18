COVID-19 cases drop but vaccine delayed

Like the overall numbers in the state, Burke County has seen falling COVID-19 cases recently, adding 26 on Thursday.
But health officials warn people still need to take precautions, wearing a mask and social distancing.
The Burke County Health Department reported a total of 9,289 cases on Thursday, up from 9,262 cases on Wednesday.
The Burke County COVID-19 dashboard, which lags behind the health department’s daily briefing, showed 692 active cases on Thursday. It showed nine people in the county are currently hospitalized due to the virus. The county has reported a total of 137 deaths from COVID-19 so far.
Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge dashboard showed it had 12 people currently hospitalized due to the virus on Thursday. Of those patients, six were in the hospital’s intensive care unit. The hospital dashboard also showed there were 84 patients in its COVID-19 virtual hospital.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,892 people in the state were hospitalized due to the virus on Thursday. It reported 3,916 new cases of COVID-19 for a total of 833,423 cases and a daily percent positive rate of 6.2%.
The state has reported a total of 10,766 deaths from the virus on Thursday.
In Burke County, 11,465 people have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 5,737 residents have received the second dose, according to the state.
Of those who have been vaccinated in the county, women have outpaced men by 16%, with women making up 57.8% of those receiving a first vaccine.
And those 65 to 74 years old make up the largest group receiving a first vaccine at 36.2%, while those 75 and older make up 31.7% of first vaccines in Burke. Behind that group are those between 50 and 64 years old making up 15.2% of first vaccinations, followed closely by those 25 to 49 years old at 14.9%.
The current vaccination priority group include health care workers and those 65 years old or older.
On Feb. 24, teachers and school staff will be able to start getting vaccinated. On March 10, other frontline essential workers can start getting vaccinated.
On Wednesday, CHSBR officials said winter storms in the country have caused vaccine delays.
A first-dose vaccine clinic for those in the current priority group has been rescheduled in Burke County for next week.
NCDHHS said Thursday it was notified by the federal government of continued delays in some shipments and deliveries of vaccine this week due to the severe weather across the country. Both first and second dose shipments have been impacted, it said.
The department said Moderna vaccines have not been shipped this week and only a limited number of Pfizer vaccines have been shipped. Both Pfizer and Moderna have a backlog of orders due to weather, it said.
NCDHHS advised providers to assess current appointments and notify recipients accordingly based on on-hand vaccine supplies, the department said.
The vaccination clinic in Burke County on Friday, Feb. 19, for second dose vaccines has not been affected, the hospital system said.
Those in the current priority group - health care workers and those 65 years and older - can call the Community Vaccine Call Center on Monday to check for appointment availability. The call center is open Monday through Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and the number is 828-358-4454.
Walgreens also has started vaccinations for priority groups. It is receiving doses directly from the federal government.
Visit www.walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19 to schedule an appointment at Walgreens. No walk-ins will be accepted.
Anyone with local questions about COVID-19 can call 828-764-9150. The line is answered Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. If a call is made after hours, on the weekends or on holidays, the caller should leave a message and the call will be returned.