COVID-19 cases drop but vaccine delayed

Of those who have been vaccinated in the county, women have outpaced men by 16%, with women making up 57.8% of those receiving a first vaccine.

And those 65 to 74 years old make up the largest group receiving a first vaccine at 36.2%, while those 75 and older make up 31.7% of first vaccines in Burke. Behind that group are those between 50 and 64 years old making up 15.2% of first vaccinations, followed closely by those 25 to 49 years old at 14.9%.

The current vaccination priority group include health care workers and those 65 years old or older.

On Feb. 24, teachers and school staff will be able to start getting vaccinated. On March 10, other frontline essential workers can start getting vaccinated.

On Wednesday, CHSBR officials said winter storms in the country have caused vaccine delays.

A first-dose vaccine clinic for those in the current priority group has been rescheduled in Burke County for next week.

NCDHHS said Thursday it was notified by the federal government of continued delays in some shipments and deliveries of vaccine this week due to the severe weather across the country. Both first and second dose shipments have been impacted, it said.