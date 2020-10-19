COVID-19 cases increase by double digits in Burke

“It is extremely important for those who are sick with any infection including COVID-19, those who have been in close contact with someone who is COVID-19 positive or anyone who has been tested for COVID-19 and waiting on test results to stay at home and not be around other people for any reason,” the briefing said.

State efforts

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services distributed updated guidance for places of worship. To read the guidance, see the Oct. 19 post on the Burke County Health Department’s Facebook page or visit www.burkenc.org and scroll to News & Announcements and look for the Oct. 19 post.

Also, the Department of Health and Human Services sent out information about a new rent and utility assistance program announced Oct. 15. The Housing Opportunities and Prevention of Evictions program will provide up to six months of rent and utility assistance to low- and moderate-income renters who have fallen behind because of COVID-19.

To apply online, visit www.nc211.org/hope. To apply by phone, call 211 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Local and state health officials continue to plead with residents to observe guidelines to prevent the continued spread of the virus.