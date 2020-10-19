COVID-19 cases increase by double digits in Burke

Thirty-two new cases of COVID-19 have been added to Burke County’s total since Saturday.
The Burke County Health Department reported a total of 2,817 cases of the virus Monday, up from 2,794 cases Sunday and 2,785 cases Saturday.
The Burke County COVID-19 dashboard, which lags behind the daily briefings from the Health Department, showed Monday that 2,344 of the total cases have recovered.
It shows that 11 people in the county are hospitalized due to the virus. Since the first case was reported March 24, 262 residents have had to be hospitalized, which makes up 9.3% of the total cases.
Of those who have been hospitalized, three were between 10 and 19 years old; 12 were 20 to 29 years old; 38 were 30 to 39 years old; 24 were 40 to 49 years old; 42 were 50 to 59 years old; 49 were 60 to 69 years old; 59 were 70 to 79 years old; and 27 were 80 or older, according to the dashboard.
The county has previously reported 51 deaths of residents due to the virus.
Close contact is overwhelmingly the reason for the spread of the virus in Burke County, according to the dashboard.
In its daily briefing Monday, the Health Department said it needs people who are sick with anything to stay at home until they are well.
“It is extremely important for those who are sick with any infection including COVID-19, those who have been in close contact with someone who is COVID-19 positive or anyone who has been tested for COVID-19 and waiting on test results to stay at home and not be around other people for any reason,” the briefing said.
State efforts
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services distributed updated guidance for places of worship. To read the guidance, see the Oct. 19 post on the Burke County Health Department’s Facebook page or visit www.burkenc.org and scroll to News & Announcements and look for the Oct. 19 post.
Also, the Department of Health and Human Services sent out information about a new rent and utility assistance program announced Oct. 15. The Housing Opportunities and Prevention of Evictions program will provide up to six months of rent and utility assistance to low- and moderate-income renters who have fallen behind because of COVID-19.
To apply online, visit www.nc211.org/hope. To apply by phone, call 211 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Local and state health officials continue to plead with residents to observe guidelines to prevent the continued spread of the virus.
State officials have said that as the numbers continue to move in the wrong direction, it is more important than ever that all North Carolinians follow the three W's: wear a face covering your nose and mouth, wait at least 6 feet from others, and wash your hands often or use hand sanitizer.
Masks have been proven to slow the spread of COVID-19, especially if worn correctly and collectively, the Department of Health and Human Services says. It has information on the effectiveness of masks at https://bit.ly/3dA7hlK.
The department also reported 1,144 new cases Monday, for a total of 247,172 cases in the state with a daily percent positive rate of 5.7 percent. It said there are 1,142 people hospitalized statewide due to the virus. The department also reported a total of 3,939 deaths Monday, up from 3,929 deaths Saturday.
Anyone with symptoms or anyone who thinks they have been exposed to COVID-19, whether or not they have symptoms, should be tested for the virus, the department said.
To make an appointment for COVID-19 testing at the Burke County Health Department, call 828-764-9150. The Health Department also reminded residents to make sure they give the name on their birth certificate and their address so that positive test results are correctly attributed to the county.
For questions about the virus, call the county’s public information line at 828-764-9168.
