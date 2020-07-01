COVID-19 cases increase by more than 20 in Burke

Burke County added 22 new cases of COVID-19 to its total on Wednesday.

The county health department reported a total of 1,048 positive cases, up from 1,026 cases on Tuesday.

The health department briefing on Wednesday said some of the new cases are from outside testing from last week for which the department just received notification.

The county’s COVID-19 dashboard reported Tuesday night that of the total number of cases, 783 people have recovered from the virus. It also reports that six people are hospitalized due to the virus. The county has previously reported 20 deaths in the county associated with COVID-19.

The age group that has been most impacted from the virus in Burke County are those from 30 to 39 years old, with 263 cases. The county has seen 198 cases reported in those 20 to 29 years old, and there has been 141 people 19 years old and younger who have tested positive in the county for the virus, according to the dashboard.

The state is reporting that 45,538 people in North Carolina with the virus have recovered. The state reported Wednesday a total number of positive cases of 66,513, with 901 currently hospitalized and there have been 1,373 deaths associated with COVID-19.

The briefing from Burke County on Wednesday reported an update from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services at www.ncdhhs.gov about:

» New tools and resources to help spread the word.

» Check My Symptoms — gives information about symptoms of COVID-19 and answers frequently asked questions.