COVID-19 claims another life, cases increase in Burke

The health department says the numbers continue to stay high because of the holiday gatherings and travel.

The department said that as of Thursday, Gov. Roy Cooper, following the federal lead, has lowered the older adult vaccine age to 65 and has changed the priority groups again.

However, the department said it does not have the ability to expand the 75 and older age group getting vaccinated to include the 65-74 age group due to the limited supply of vaccine.

“We are asking that everyone please be patient and understand that everyone who wishes to receive a vaccine will eventually get one, but it will not happen in a couple weeks,” the health department said in its release. “There is more demand for the vaccine than there is supply to anywhere in the state or nation.

“We appreciate your patience as we try to vaccinate those eligible and interested as fast as possible,” the department said in its release this week.

McLeod has said it could be February before the county is able to start vaccinating those 65 and older.