COVID-19 claims another life, cases increase in Burke

COVID-19 has claimed another life in Burke County and another 120 cases over two days has been reported.
The Burke County Health Department reported the 102nd COVID-19-associated death on Friday. The person was in their 70s and was not hospitalized but later died from their underlying medical conditions, the department said.
“We want to extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of this individual,” said Burke County Health Director Rebecca McLeod. “The health of our residents is a top priority of Public Health and its partners. We continue this battle on all fronts and plead with our residents to keep up the preventive measures with the 3 W’s to help slow the spread of this virus. With cases continuing to rise at a sharp rate, we are earnestly asking residents to please stay at home when they are sick with any symptoms and not visit family, friends, events, etc. to reduce the chance of passing COVID-19 and other infections.”
The department also reported 7,797 cases on Saturday, up from 7,766 COVID-19 cases on Friday and 7,677 cases on Thursday.
The Burke County COVID-19 dashboard, which lags behind daily health department briefings, as of Saturday had not been updated. It still showed on Saturday 95 deaths.
Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge’s COVID-19 dashboard on Saturday showed 35 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, with six of them in the intensive care unit, with 9% of its staffed beds available. It shows there were 209 COVID-19 patients in the system’s virtual hospital as of Thursday.
The health department says the numbers continue to stay high because of the holiday gatherings and travel.
The department said that as of Thursday, Gov. Roy Cooper, following the federal lead, has lowered the older adult vaccine age to 65 and has changed the priority groups again.
However, the department said it does not have the ability to expand the 75 and older age group getting vaccinated to include the 65-74 age group due to the limited supply of vaccine.
“We are asking that everyone please be patient and understand that everyone who wishes to receive a vaccine will eventually get one, but it will not happen in a couple weeks,” the health department said in its release. “There is more demand for the vaccine than there is supply to anywhere in the state or nation.
“We appreciate your patience as we try to vaccinate those eligible and interested as fast as possible,” the department said in its release this week.
McLeod has said it could be February before the county is able to start vaccinating those 65 and older.
The health department said anyone interested in registering for a COVID-19 vaccine will need to call 828-580-6147 to schedule an appointment. There is no need to call the health department because Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge will be scheduling the appointments for the community when vaccine is available. Staff for these community clinics will be from the health care system, Burke County Health Department and community volunteers, according to the department.
Anna Wilson, a spokesperson for Carolinas HealthCare Blue Ridge, said this week the hospital system plans to hold vaccination clinics every Friday from now until at least April. She said vaccination clinics on Thursdays will be for administering the required second dose of the vaccine. Those who are vaccinated at the clinic will get their appointment for the second dose when they get the first shot, Wilson said.
Volunteers are needed at vaccinations clinics, say state officials. If interested in volunteering, visit terms.nceem.org and sign up to help with a vaccine clinic in your area.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services showed on Saturday that 1,962 people in Burke County have received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 542 people have received both doses of a vaccine.
Throughout the state, 238,344 people have received the first dose of a vaccine, while 44,271 have received both doses as of Saturday.
NCDHHS updated its list of outbreaks at schools and congregate living facilities on Friday.
The following outbreaks in Burke County were included in the update of the list:
- Valdese Elementary School remains on the list with three children and three staff members infected.
- Icard Elementary School in Icard also remains on the list with five staff members who have been infected with the virus.
- Hildebran Elementary School in Hildebran remains on the list with five staff members infected with the virus.
- Christ Classical Academy in Rutherford College remains on the list with a total of eight cases, with seven children and one staff member infected.
- Autumn Care of Drexel has a total of 12 cases, with three residents and nine staff members infected with the virus.
- Jonas Ridge Adult Care remains at two staff members infected with the virus.
- Grace Heights Health and Rehabilitation has six total cases, with one resident and five staff members infected.
- College Pines Health and Rehabilitation in Rutherford College has a total of 124 cases, with 77 residents and 47 staff members infected. The facility has had 17 residents die from the virus.
- Carolina Rehab of Burke in Icard has a total of 41 cases, with 33 residents and eight staff members infected. It has reported three residents have died from the virus. The facility’s website on Friday showed it has no current cases of residents or staff member infected. It lists a total of 99 resident cases and a total of 55 staff cases since May 1.
- Grace Ridge Retirement Community in Morganton still has a total of four cases, with one resident and three staff members infected.
- Magnolia Lane Nursing and Rehab Center in Morganton has a total of 48 cases, with 29 residents and 19 staff members infected.
- The Berkeley - Assisted Living & Memory Care remains at seven total cases, with two residents and five staff members infected. It has had one resident die from the virus.
- J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center has seen its total increase to 129 cases, with 29 residents and 100 staff members infected.
The North Carolina Department of Public Safety reported that Foothills Correctional Institution in Morganton has 17 active cases of the virus, up from 11 active cases on Tuesday, among inmates.
NCDHHS reported 7,986 new COVID-19 cases throughout the state on Saturday for a total of 667,826 cases and a daily percent positive rate of 11.8%. The state reported a total of 8,016 deaths on Saturday, up from 7,825 deaths on Thursday. It reported there were 3,895 people hospitalized on Saturday due to the virus.
For local questions about COVID-19, call 828-764-9150. The line is answered Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. If a call is made after hours, on the weekends or on holidays, the caller should leave a message and the call will be returned.