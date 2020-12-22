COVID-19 claims another life in Burke

Close contact has remained the primary method of spreading COVID-19 in Burke County.

The state updated its COVID-19 County Alert System on Tuesday and Burke remained orange, which means there is substantial community spread. Counties that are orange have seen anywhere from 101 to 200 new cases per 100,000 people in 14 days with at least 21 cases in 14 days, have a percent positive rate of 8% to 10% or the impact to hospitals in the county are moderate, according to the alert system.

The alert system shows Burke County has a case rate of 1,077.5 per 100,000 people and a 14-day percent positive rate of 9.4% with low hospital impact.

All of the counties surrounding Burke are now red, which means there is critical community spread, according to the alert system.

Counties in orange and red means people should limit mixing between households and the number of people in their social circle, avoid settings where people congregate such as outdoor bars and night spots, consider ordering takeout from restaurants or eat outdoors and reduce activities to essential things such as work or school, getting food and medicine, getting health care or caring for family members, according to the alert system.