COVID-19 claims another life in Burke

COVID-19 has taken another life in Burke County and the county added 91 new cases of COVID-19 to its total on Tuesday.
The latest death was a person in their 40s who had been hospitalized because of the virus and later died from COVID19-related complications, according to the Burke County Health Department.
“We extend our sympathies to the family and friends of this individual,” said Burke County Health Director Rebecca McLeod. “These losses serve as a terrible reminder that this infection continues to spread within our community and has the potential to cause fatal results to anyone infected with this infection.”
The health department said the cases of community spread continue to rise within the county and Christmas is upon us.
“It is a time that is generally spent with extended families and enjoying parties, but we are earnestly asking that everyone please make your family Christmas very small and be outdoors if you can and stay away from others as much as possible,” the health department’s daily briefing on Tuesday said.
The health department also reported a total of 5,633 on Tuesday, up from 5,542 cases on Monday.
The Burke County COVID-19 dashboard shows 1,111 active cases and 15 people currently hospitalized on Tuesday. The county now has 76 deaths reported from the virus.
Close contact has remained the primary method of spreading COVID-19 in Burke County.
The state updated its COVID-19 County Alert System on Tuesday and Burke remained orange, which means there is substantial community spread. Counties that are orange have seen anywhere from 101 to 200 new cases per 100,000 people in 14 days with at least 21 cases in 14 days, have a percent positive rate of 8% to 10% or the impact to hospitals in the county are moderate, according to the alert system.
The alert system shows Burke County has a case rate of 1,077.5 per 100,000 people and a 14-day percent positive rate of 9.4% with low hospital impact.
All of the counties surrounding Burke are now red, which means there is critical community spread, according to the alert system.
Counties in orange and red means people should limit mixing between households and the number of people in their social circle, avoid settings where people congregate such as outdoor bars and night spots, consider ordering takeout from restaurants or eat outdoors and reduce activities to essential things such as work or school, getting food and medicine, getting health care or caring for family members, according to the alert system.
The county health department’s briefing on Tuesday said, “Please, please if you have tested positive or have been tested that you STAY AT HOME and do not go visit others. We continue this battle on all fronts and plead with our residents to keep up the preventive measures with the 3 W’s to help slow the spread of this virus.”
And Gov. Roy Cooper, during a briefing Tuesday, asked people not to become numb to the numbers of COVID-19 cases. He called the fact that 92 counties were either designated red or orange on Tuesday alarming.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 5,255 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday for a total of 488,902 cases with a daily percent positive rate of 11.1%. The department also reported a total of 6,291 deaths and 3,001 people in the state currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, up from 2,817 on Monday.
Of the total cases, the state reported Monday that 403,488 cases are presumed recovered, meaning 85,414 cases are active.
The NCDHHS dashboard now includes information on vaccinations. Of the 24,500 doses of the Pfizer vaccination the state received, 361 people in Burke County received it, according to the dashboard.
Cooper said the state will continue distributing the Pfizer vaccine and will start distributing the Moderna vaccine soon. He said the first doses of the Moderna vaccine will go to 97 health departments and more than 50 hospitals.
Cooper also warned of scams associated with the vaccine that claim people can get on a waiting list. He said there is no such thing as a waiting list for the vaccine, saying scammers are either trying to steal money or identities or both.
The Burke County Health Department will not be doing any COVID-19 testing through Jan. 1 because of the Christmas and New Year holidays, according to the county’s briefing. Testing at the department will resume Jan. 4.
County offices will be closed Dec. 24, 25 and 28 and Jan. 1 in observance of the Christmas and New Year holidays.
Burke County’s COVID-19 dashboard will not be updated on Thursday, Friday, Dec. 31 or Jan. 1.
The health department said staff will continue receiving reports from other labs, providing media briefings and completing contact tracing during the holiday period.
However, since the governmental offices, state lab and the reference lab used are all closed for some time during the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, the health department will not be doing COVID testing to make sure the samples are able to be received and samples stay viable due to the closures.
“The health department was never meant to be the only source of COVID testing within the county,” the department’s daily briefing says.
It says there are more than 20 sites within Burke County where residents can be tested, as well as out of county testing sites that are also being utilized by our residents.
A list of testing sites can be found on the Health Department’s Facebook page or COVID-19 webpage.
NCDHHS said people who have been recently diagnosed with COVID-19, have symptoms of COVID-19 or have been around a person with the virus, should not host or participate in any in-person gatherings during Christmas and New Year’s celebrations until they complete their isolation or quarantine period.
For a full list of guidance about traveling and gathering during the holidays, along with a chart outlining low-, medium- and high-risk activities, visit https://bit.ly/34qg1ap.
Cooper’s modified stay-at-home order requires people to stay at home between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. Businesses, including restaurants, bars, entertainment venues, personal care businesses and most retail stores, are required to close by 10 p.m. In addition, all onsite alcohol consumption sales have to end by 9 p.m.
For questions about COVID-19 or testing, call the county’s public information line at 828-764-9150.