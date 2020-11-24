COVID-19 claims another life in Burke

Bailey said the school system wants their children back in the classroom. She said businesses do not want to close down again, and all employers want a productive workforce. Churches want their members back in church and retirement communities and skilled nursing facilities want visitors to return, Bailey said.

“And all of us want our friends and family to avoid contacting this deadly virus,” Bailey said. “The threat of our community being severely overwhelmed is very real. Our staff is tired, yet they continue to risk their lives and their families' to care for our community. Please join our team and the teams throughout our community - Love Your Friends and Neighbors: Wear a Mask!”

Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge was among the hospitals systems in the state with chief medical officers and chief clinical officers who signed a statement asking people to wear a mask and do what they can to protect their family, friends and neighbors.