COVID-19 claims another resident, cases increase

Another Burke County resident has died due to COVID-19, and the county added new positive cases to its virus count.

Burke County Public Health said it was notified Thursday of the 22nd COVID- 19 death. The person who died was in their 40s and was not hospitalized, but died from COVID-associated complications, the county briefing said.

Burke County also reported a total of 1,288 positive cases Thursday, up from 1,280 positive cases Wednesday.

The county’s COVID-19 dashboard is reporting that of the total positive cases, 973 have recovered. It also is reporting that four people are hospitalized due to the virus.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported a total of 1,588 deaths throughout the state and 93,426 positive cases Thursday. It reported 1,134 people are hospitalized in the state.

Burke County Health Director Rebecca McLeod said as the virus continues to spread within the community, she continues to encourage people to routinely practice the three W’s to reduce the spread of the infection: Wear a cloth face covering when out in public and cannot physically distance from others; Wait at least 6 feet from others; and Wash hands frequently with soap and water or use hand sanitizer.

“It is also imperative for those testing positive to STAY AT HOME until your isolation time has been completed,” McLeod said in the county briefing.

More and more retailers have announced nationwide requirements for customers to wear face masks when visiting a store. Walmart and Sam’s Club mask requirements start Monday. Others that will require masks are CVS, Target, Kohl’s, Walgreens and Publix, according to a list from USA Today. Some other retailers who already requires masks are Dollar Tree, Family Dollar, Starbucks and Best Buy, according to USA Today.