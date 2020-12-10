COVID-19 death toll up to 75 in Burke

Two of the people who died were in their 70s and two were in their 60s and all were hospitalized but later died from COVID-related complications, the department reported on Thursday.

“Our hearts are heavy to report this sad news for so many. We want to extend our deepest sympathies to the families and friends of these individuals,” said Burke County Health Director Rebecca McLeod. “The health of our residents is a top priority of Public Health and its partners. We continue this battle on all fronts and plead with our residents to keep up the preventive measures with the 3 W’s to help slow the spread of this virus. With cases continuing to rise at a sharp rate, we are earnestly asking residents to please stay at home when they are sick with any symptoms and not visit family, friends, events, etc. to reduce the chance of passing COVID-19 and other infections.”