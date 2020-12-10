COVID-19 death toll up to 75 in Burke

Burke County has had four more people die from COVID-19 and saw the highest number of hospitalizations so far and it added 72 new cases of the virus on Thursday.
The Burke County Health Department said it was notified of four new deaths from COVID-19, bringing the total of deaths from the virus in the county to 75.
Two of the people who died were in their 70s and two were in their 60s and all were hospitalized but later died from COVID-related complications, the department reported on Thursday.
“Our hearts are heavy to report this sad news for so many. We want to extend our deepest sympathies to the families and friends of these individuals,” said Burke County Health Director Rebecca McLeod. “The health of our residents is a top priority of Public Health and its partners. We continue this battle on all fronts and plead with our residents to keep up the preventive measures with the 3 W’s to help slow the spread of this virus. With cases continuing to rise at a sharp rate, we are earnestly asking residents to please stay at home when they are sick with any symptoms and not visit family, friends, events, etc. to reduce the chance of passing COVID-19 and other infections.”
The health department also reported a total of 4,900 cases of COVID-19, up from 4,828 cases on Wednesday.
The Burke County COVID-19 dashboard, which lags behind the health department’s daily briefing, showed 1,007 active cases of the virus and 26 people who are currently hospitalized because of the virus. The dashboard shows there have been 412 people hospitalized because of the virus since the first case was reported in the county on March 24.
Close contacts remain the primary method of the spread of COVID-19 in Burke County.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services COVID-19 dashboard shows Burke County had 1,177 cases per 100,000 residents over the last 14 days. The county has an estimated population of 90,485, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
Burke’s cases per 100,000 residents over the last 14 days is higher than any of its surrounding neighbors, except for Avery County. Avery County has had 1,276 cases per 100,000 residents in the last 14 days. Avery has a population of 17,505, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
As for the virus totals across the state, NCDHHS reported a daily positivity rate of 10.5% on Thursday, down from 11.7% Wednesday.
NCDHHS also reported 5,556 new cases on Thursday, down from 6,495 new cases on Wednesday, for a total of 416,083. It also saw 2,444 hospitalizations and 5,714 deaths Thursday, up from 5,661 deaths on Wednesday.
Gov. Roy Cooper tightened restrictions across the state that will go into effect on Friday in an attempt to turn trends back in the right direction.
Starting at 5 p.m. Friday, residents must stay home from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Businesses must close by 10 p.m., and alcohol sales for onsite consumption must stop by 9 p.m. Some businesses, like those who sell essential needs, are exempt from the 10 p.m. curfew.
Cooper also said more restrictions would follow if the state didn’t see cases headed back in the right direction.
Health officials continue to urge residents to follow the three W's: Wear a mask, wait 6 feet away from others and wash hands frequently with soap and water or use hand sanitizer.
Remember, law enforcement now can enforce the face covering requirement against individuals. Violating the order is a Class 2 misdemeanor, and those charged with violating it could see a fine up to $1,000 or even a jail sentence.
Gathering with people outside of one’s household is not advised, but if it must happen, NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen encouraged residents Tuesday to get tested a few days before the gathering to be sure they are COVID-free.
"If you are needing a COVID test before the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, you will need to plan and contact testing sites to check their modified testing schedule because of office/pharmacy and lab closures due to the holidays," said the county's media briefing Wednesday. "COVID testing samples cannot be taken and shipped if there isn’t a lab open to receive it and process the sample before it is no longer useable."
The Burke County Health Department will not be doing any COVID-19 testing Dec. 22 through Jan. 1 because of the Christmas and New Year holidays, according to the county’s media briefing. Testing at the department will resume Jan. 4.
For questions about COVID-19 or testing, call the county’s public information line at 828-764-9150.
