COVID-19, severe weather, civil unrest highlights 2020

It’s doubtful there is a soul on earth who won’t be glad to see 2020 come to a close.

This year has taken a toll on everyone, primarily thanks to a pandemic that swept across the globe, devastating lives, businesses and economies and forcing schools closed.

The impact from COVID-19 has been astounding, whether it was forcing parents to become teachers overnight, making a company scramble to get all the needed technology together so employees could work from home or causing governments to come up with a plan to deal with it as quickly and efficiently as possible.

But the biggest impact has been to the Burke County families of 77 people, so far, whose lives were taken by the pandemic, and all of those in the county who have fought to get well after contracting the virus.

But COVID-19 wasn’t the only thing that negatively impacted lives in 2020.

Adverse weather also had an impact in Burke County this year.

However, as much as 2020 tried to break us, it wasn’t all bad news.

COVID-19