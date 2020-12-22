 Skip to main content
COVID-19 survivor, historic election, new jobs: My favorite stories from 2020
COVID-19 survivor, historic election, new jobs: My favorite stories from 2020

Jamie Sisk in hospital copy.jpg

This screen capture from a video that Jamie Sisk posted to her Facebook page shows her in her ICU room with oxygen due to COVID-19. She was moved to ICU on Monday.

 photos Courtesy of Jamie Sisk

I love reporting news in Burke County, whether it's about what local governments are doing, the latest economic development project or the local elections taking place. But as everyone knows, the year brought us the COVID-19 pandemic, which became a daily part of the newspaper's reporting.

Here are some of my favorite stories from 2020. 

"Fighting to Breathe"

Jamie Sisk started showing symptoms of COVID-19 on Father's Day. She considered herself one of the lucky ones even though she was fighting for her life. 

Jamie Sisk's story was impactful for me because she was the first person I had interviewed who described what having COVID-19 was like. 

"Unix Packaging to add 226 new jobs in Burke County"

Unix Packaging produces beverages such as flavored water, alkaline- and vapor-distilled water, carbonated soft drinks and other specialty beverages such as kombucha. The company announced in May that it plans to make Burke County its East Coast manufacturing and distribution home and hire more than 200 workers.

"Burke County declares a state of emergency"

Just days before Burke County reported its first positive case of COVID-19, county and municipal officials declared a state of emergency. At the time, the state had reported a total of 184 cases of COVID-19. The first case in Burke County was reported on March 24.

"County staff: 20-year operational costs of new jail unanswerable"

As the 2020 Republican primary election for three seats on the Burke County Board of Commissioners heated up, the county's new jail became the center of contention between incumbents and challengers. At the center of the matter was a document drafted by a sitting commissioner that he said showed the "true" cost of the jail. 

"Voters turn out in huge numbers in Burke"

As early voting ended on Halloween, Burke County had shown out in an historic way. The county ended up seeing its voter participation in the 2020 General Election at 76.7%. 

