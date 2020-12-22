COVID-19 survivor, historic election, new jobs: My favorite stories from 2020

I love reporting news in Burke County, whether it's about what local governments are doing, the latest economic development project or the local elections taking place. But as everyone knows, the year brought us the COVID-19 pandemic, which became a daily part of the newspaper's reporting.

Here are some of my favorite stories from 2020.

"Fighting to Breathe"

Jamie Sisk started showing symptoms of COVID-19 on Father's Day. She considered herself one of the lucky ones even though she was fighting for her life.

Jamie Sisk's story was impactful for me because she was the first person I had interviewed who described what having COVID-19 was like.

"Unix Packaging to add 226 new jobs in Burke County"

Unix Packaging produces beverages such as flavored water, alkaline- and vapor-distilled water, carbonated soft drinks and other specialty beverages such as kombucha. The company announced in May that it plans to make Burke County its East Coast manufacturing and distribution home and hire more than 200 workers.

