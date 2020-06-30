COVID cases continue upward in Burke

Burke County’s positive cases of COVID-19 continued its upward trend on Tuesday.

But by how many cases it has increased depends on from which agency the information comes, Burke County or the state. While the county reported 1,026 positive cases on Tuesday, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services dashboard reported 1,033 positive cases for Burke County. The county reported 1,016 on Monday.

The county’s daily briefing said some of Tuesday’s case numbers are from outside testing from last week and the county just received notification.

Lisa Moore, public information officer for Burke County, said last week that the discrepancy between the number of cases reported by the county and the state is likely due to some positive cases not yet reported to the county. She said if people get tested outside of the county or at other testing facilities and those cases are put into the state’s communicable disease database before the county gets notification, the number of cases will not match.

Moore said the county health department reports what it has been notified of by the time its daily briefing goes out.

Burke County’s COVID-19 dashboard, which was last updated Monday night, reported that 768 of the positive cases have recovered.

Some of those positive cases came from outbreaks of the virus at two nursing homes in the county, Grace Heights Health and Rehabilitation and Autumn Care of Drexel. According to the state’s twice-weekly updates on congregate living outbreaks, the two nursing homes appear to be holding steady and their positive cases haven’t increased.