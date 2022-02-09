COVID cases, quarantines continue downward trend in Burke Schools

COVID cases in Burke County Public Schools continued their downward trend last week, according to the numbers released by the district.

A total of 139 positive cases were recorded during the week of Jan. 31, down from 242 the previous week. The previous week’s number had been revised upward from the 217 cases reported last Tuesday. Additionally, the district logged 606 quarantines during the week, down from 810 the previous week.

Although the total number of cases in Burke County schools dropped last week, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services lists 17 active COVID clusters in Burke County schools, according to the latest report released Tuesday. This ranks Burke second among all school districts in the states in COVID clusters, trailing only Onslow County.

All but two of BCPS’s active COVID clusters were identified during a 10-day period between Jan. 10-19 with no new clusters being identified since Tuesday, Feb. 1. None of the 10 active clusters reported on last week’s NCDHHS list logged new cases over the past week. NCDHHS will consider a cluster to be over if no new cases are reported for a period of 28 days.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}