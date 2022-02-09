COVID cases, quarantines continue downward trend in Burke Schools

COVID cases in Burke County Public Schools continued their downward trend last week, according to the numbers released by the district.
A total of 139 positive cases were recorded during the week of Jan. 31, down from 242 the previous week. The previous week’s number had been revised upward from the 217 cases reported last Tuesday. Additionally, the district logged 606 quarantines during the week, down from 810 the previous week.
Although the total number of cases in Burke County schools dropped last week, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services lists 17 active COVID clusters in Burke County schools, according to the latest report released Tuesday. This ranks Burke second among all school districts in the states in COVID clusters, trailing only Onslow County.
All but two of BCPS’s active COVID clusters were identified during a 10-day period between Jan. 10-19 with no new clusters being identified since Tuesday, Feb. 1. None of the 10 active clusters reported on last week’s NCDHHS list logged new cases over the past week. NCDHHS will consider a cluster to be over if no new cases are reported for a period of 28 days.
BCPS officials are not sure yet how a new policy change implemented by the Burke County Board of Education on Jan. 24 will impact the district’s COVID statistics in upcoming weeks. Beginning Jan. 25, students who had been excluded from school due to a positive COVID test were allowed to be readmitted to school after five days without a negative COVID test as long as they have been fever free for 24 hours and their other symptoms are improving.
“I think it will definitely help our quarantine and isolation numbers, I think those will come down,” BCPS Public Information Officer Cheryl Shuffler said about the new policy. “I think that’s the big unknown as far as if a person comes back on day six and they have not been tested and it turns out that they are positive, are they spreading it? I think that’s an unknown. I think that’s something we will be watching over the next couple of weeks.”
According to Shuffler, school administrators use a three-week picture to evaluate the impact any particular COVID measures are having in reducing the spread of the virus.
In 2020, NCDHHS implemented the Strong Schools NC Toolkit to provide guidance for schools to help them limit the spread of the virus and prevent outbreaks. Among the key recommendations the Toolkit says have been demonstrated to reduce the spread of COVID-19 are:
- Requiring all children in kindergarten through 12th grade and staffers to wear face coverings consistently when indoors.
- Requiring teachers and staff to report vaccination status and require those who are unvaccinated or do not disclose vaccine status to participate in screening and testing programs.
- Referring individuals to diagnostic testing who have symptoms of COVID-19 or disclose recent known close contact to a person with COVID-19
The toolkit allows for those who have been in close contact with a confirmed case to remain in school if they are fully vaccinated or were wearing a mask at the time or have been fully vaccinated.
