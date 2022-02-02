COVID clusters in Burke County Public Schools among highest in state

According to the latest data released on the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services COVID dashboard, Burke County Public Schools ranks near the top of all North Carolina counties in active COVID clusters.
As of NCDHHS’s Tuesday, Feb. 1 update, the number of active clusters stood at 10, a figure eclipsed only by Onslow County with 16 and Pitt County with 13.
Additionally, NCDHHS notified BCPS of two new active clusters in Burke County on Tuesday. New clusters were identified at W.A. Young Elementary School and Mountain View Elementary School. Statistics for the total number of individuals infected at W.A. Young Elementary and Mountain View Elementary have yet to be released by NCDHHS.
A COVID cluster is defined as a minimum of five positive cases identified through a positive test result within a 14-day period and a plausible epidemiologic linkage between cases. A cluster is considered to be over after 28 days have elapsed from the last detected case.
In addition, to these two new clusters, NCDHHS’ Feb. 1 update listed the following schools in Burke County as having active clusters:
- Drexel Elementary School has a total of 17 positive cases, with 12 students and five staff members infected.
- Ray Childers Elementary School has a total of 25 positive cases, with 14 students and 11 staff members infected.
- Table Rock Middle School has a total of 21 positive cases, with 19 students and two staff members infected.
- Mull Elementary School has a total of 11 positive cases, with nine students and two staff members infected.
- Patton High School has a total of 26 positive cases, with 13 students and 13 staff members infected.
- Heritage Middle School has a total of 28 positive cases, with 20 students and eight staff members infected.
- Hildebran Elementary has a total of 17 positive cases, with 14 students and three staff members infected.
- East Burke Middle has a total of 58 positive virus cases, with 55 students and three staff members infected.
- Forest Hill Elementary has a total of six positive virus cases, with six students and no staff members infected.
- Liberty Middle School has a total of 17 virus cases, with 13 students and one staff member infected.
District-wide, COVID case and quarantine numbers dropped significantly last week from record highs earlier in January. As of Tuesday afternoon, BCPS reported 217 new cases and 767 in quarantine for the week of Jan. 24, according to the system's dashboard. This is down from more than 2,209 quarantines and a record 616 cases during the week beginning Jan. 10, but still far ahead of the weekly averages reported so far during the 2021-22 school year.
BCPS Public Information Officer Cheryl Shuffler gave partial credit to the winter weather school closings during the week of Jan. 17, but said it is difficult to tell exactly how much impact any one individual factor had on reducing the numbers. She was unable to comment on whether the Board of Education’s Jan. 10 decision to implement a two-week mask mandate had any impact on the numbers.
“We were back just one week with the mask mandate and then the next week was the snow,” she said. “So, it is hard when you look at our numbers to really get a true sense of ‘did the masks help or not.’”
Shuffler said administration officials use a three-week picture to decide which measures are effective in reducing the spread.
In 2020, NCDHHS implemented the Strong Schools NC Toolkit to provide guidance for schools to help them limit the spread of the virus and prevent outbreaks. Among the key recommendations the Toolkit says have been demonstrated to reduce the spread of COVID-19 are:
- Requiring all children and staff in schools K-12th grade to wear face coverings consistently when indoors.
- Requiring teachers and staff to report vaccination status and require those who are unvaccinated, or do not disclose vaccine status, to participate in screening/testing programs.
- Maintaining a minimum of three feet of distance between K-12 students who are not fully vaccinated and a minimum of six feet of distance between adults and students and adults who are not fully vaccinated within indoor school settings.
- Referring individuals to diagnostic testing who have symptoms of COVID-19 or disclose recent known close contact to a person with COVID-19.
For a complete list of NCDHHS recommendations for schools provided by the Strong Schools NC Toolkit, visit https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/strong-schools-nc-public-health-toolkit