COVID clusters in Burke County Public Schools among highest in state

District-wide, COVID case and quarantine numbers dropped significantly last week from record highs earlier in January. As of Tuesday afternoon, BCPS reported 217 new cases and 767 in quarantine for the week of Jan. 24, according to the system's dashboard. This is down from more than 2,209 quarantines and a record 616 cases during the week beginning Jan. 10, but still far ahead of the weekly averages reported so far during the 2021-22 school year.

BCPS Public Information Officer Cheryl Shuffler gave partial credit to the winter weather school closings during the week of Jan. 17, but said it is difficult to tell exactly how much impact any one individual factor had on reducing the numbers. She was unable to comment on whether the Board of Education’s Jan. 10 decision to implement a two-week mask mandate had any impact on the numbers.

“We were back just one week with the mask mandate and then the next week was the snow,” she said. “So, it is hard when you look at our numbers to really get a true sense of ‘did the masks help or not.’”

Shuffler said administration officials use a three-week picture to decide which measures are effective in reducing the spread.