2 charged with meth possession

A man and woman were charged with drug possession at a boat access in Burke County on Sunday, May 22.

Sonny Carvin Hefner, 39, of Bridges Avenue, Hildebran, and Krystal Pauline Boggs, 32, of Rhodhiss Road, Connelly Springs, were each charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

A release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office said that around 2 a.m. on May 22, deputies saw a suspicious vehicle parked at the Weaver Lane boating access in Connelly Springs. As deputies were talking with the occupants, they noticed drug paraphernalia in the vehicle, the release said.

A probable cause search was conducted, and methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were seized. Hefner and Boggs were arrested and charged. Both were placed in the Burke County Jail under a $5,000 secured bond and had a court date the following day.

Hefner and Boggs have another court date on June 13 in Burke County District Court.

Hefner has previously been convicted of felony breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, probation violations and traffic violations, according to a North Carolina Department of Public Safety offender search.