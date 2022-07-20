3 arrested on meth trafficking charges in Burke, Caldwell counties

CATAWBA COUNTY -- Three men were arrested Wednesday after police say they trafficked methamphetamine in Caldwell and Burke counties.

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office said the three men arrested and charged are:

* Eric Dale Jones, 36, of 1251 Dellwood Drive, Lenoir, was charged with two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine and conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine. He was placed in the Caldwell Detention Center under a $500,000 secured bond.

* Dylan Wayne McBryar, 29, of 403 Dogwood Drive, Hickory (Burke County), was charged with conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine. He was placed in the Caldwell Detention Center under a $750,000 secured bond.

* Roy Sheldon Morris, 43, of 2627 Fairwood Drive, Hudson, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. He was placed in the Caldwell Detention Center under a $10,000 secured bond.

A release from the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office said that around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Caldwell County narcotic agents and deputies stopped Eric Jones' and Roy Morris’ vehicle as it traveled through the town of Sawmills. The two were stopped after being observed by agents at a known methamphetamine dealer’s residence in Burke County. The two were then arrested, the release said.

Shortly after the arrest of Jones and Morris, Caldwell County narcotics agents obtained a search warrant for Dylan McBryar’s home, located at 403 Dogwood Drive in Burke County. The Burke County SWAT Team and Burke County narcotics investigators executed the search warrant and located McBryar at his home, the release said.

Officers seized more than 600 grams of meth, more than $12,000 in cash and five firearms, according to the release.

Through the investigation, agents and officers seized a total of more than 7.5 pounds of meth, five firearms, ammunition and more than $26,000 in cash. The release said the drugs seized during the investigation have a total street value of $516,150 according to North Carolina State Drug Guidelines.

“This was a significant hit on the local meth trade,” said Caldwell County Sheriff Alan C. Jones. “Great job by all agencies pulling resources together to put yet another meth dealer out of business.”

Jones thanked the other law enforcement agencies involved with the investigation, which included the A.T.F., North Carolina S.B.I., Lenoir Police Department and Burke County Sheriff’s Office, the release said.