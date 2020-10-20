Burke man arrested after Lincoln shooting

The Morganton Department of Public Safety arrested a Burke County man wanted in connection with a shooting that occurred in Lincoln County on Oct. 16, according to a press release from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.
Terry Lee Peeler, 51, of Ward’s Gap Road in Connelly Springs, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and inflicting serious injury, the release said. He is accused of shooting his nephew, Jimmy Drew Peeler, with a shotgun during an altercation at Halfway Supply on N.C. Highway 18. The victim was transported to a hospital in Shelby where he underwent treatment for his injuries. He was released from the hospital over the weekend.
According to the release, Terry Peeler fled the scene of the incident chased by a vehicle driven by Jimmy Frank Peeler Sr. The two vehicles wrecked on N.C. Highway 10 in Cleveland County, with both drivers running from the scene. Terry Peeler escaped and Jimmy Peeler Sr. was treated for a leg injury.
Morganton Public Safety received information that Terry Peeler was in a room at Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge Morganton, the release said. MDPS arrested Terry Peeler without incident early Sunday morning. In addition to the Lincoln County charges, Terry Peeler also was served outstanding warrants for felony larceny and misdemeanor larceny. He was taken before a magistrate and placed in the Burke County jail under a $105,500 secured bond.
