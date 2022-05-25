Chase through 3 counties ends in Burke

An alleged theft at a store in Hudson resulted in a chase that ended in Connelly Springs on Friday night.

Granite Falls Police Chief Chris Jenkins said it started at the Walmart Neighborhood Market in Hudson where someone said they saw several people carrying items who jumped into a vehicle and took off. He said the person reported what they saw and followed the vehicle to Granite Falls, where officers tried to stop the vehicle. Granite Falls officers chased them down U.S. 321 to Long View and then into Burke County, where Burke County deputies picked up the chase, Jenkins said.

Jenkins said it ended around Lindy’s Furniture in Connelly Springs.

Burke County Sheriff Steve Whisenant said the vehicle wrecked and two people in the vehicle were taken into custody. Jenkins said the driver ran from the scene.

Whisenant said Burke deputies turned everything over to Hudson Police Department.

Jenkins said property was recovered from the vehicle from two or three different retail stores.

Some property was linked back to the Walgreens in Lenoir and Walmart in Hudson, Jenkins said.

It’s unclear whether the driver of the vehicle has since been taken into custody and how many people have been charged.

The News Herald reached out to Hudson Police Department officials but had not heard back by press time Wednesday.