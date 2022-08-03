Cops: Man admits to doughnut shop break-in

A Morganton man may have realized there were a few holes in his plan to steal from a local doughnut shop when he ended up in handcuffs Tuesday.

Gregory Austin Moses, 47, of Morganton, was charged with felony breaking and entering, felony larceny after breaking and entering and misdemeanor property damage early Tuesday evening, according to information from the Morganton Department of Public Safety.

Officers were dispatched to Divinity Donuts on Bouchelle Street in Morganton around 5:15 p.m. for a reported breaking and entering, an official with the department said.

They learned one of the business owners found the bathroom locked when he arrived, and when he checked out the rest of the business, found a window had been broken out, according to the department.

The owner then saw a man, later identified as Moses, leaving the bathroom.

The department said Moses admitted to breaking the window of the shop, saying he was tired, and admitted to attempting to steal the bank bag that had $249 inside it.

Moses has previous convictions of felony possessing stolen goods and possession of a schedule II controlled substance, along with misdemeanor convictions of driving while license revoked and driving while impaired, according to a records check on the North Carolina Department of Public Safety website.

Moses’ bond for his new charge was set at $10,000 secured, according to MDPS.